Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.17.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rich Swann defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:00 via DQ [**¾]

– Kalisto & Mustafa Ali defeated Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari @ 9:30 via pin [**¾]

– We open with highlights from Raw, where Enzo and friends beat down Kalisto & Mustafa Ali.

– Enzo arrives to kick off the show. He does his usual shtick. He, Gulak, Nese, and Daivari were money on Raw last night. At TLC, he will beat that jumping bean Kalisto. He’ll send him to the hospital, likely the children’s hospital. He tells him to watch Raw, and to bring an iPad so he can watch the Zo show after he wins the title back on Sunday. He rebuilt 205 Live from the ground up, he’s an original. The only thing WWE did for him was give him a mic, and the crowd never did him any favors. He is charisma at his finest, and talent, something you can’t teach. You can love this, hate this, but you can’t get above this. At TLC he will stand on top of the mountain. If you don’t live life on the edge, you’re taking up too much space. Kalisto rushes out and attacks. He beats down Enzo, but Enzo escapes. Good opening segment.

Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann : Brian Kendrick & Cedric Alexander are ringside. These four face off in a tag match on Sunday’s TLC PPV. Alexander beat Gallagher on Raw last night. They get to action right away, working at a fast clip and Swann hitting an early dropkick. Swann follows with a RANA, and Gallagher powders to the floor. Kendrick pulls Swann out and attacks, allowing Gallagher to roll him back in and take control. Gallagher grounds the action, Swann fires up with rights but Gallagher cuts him off, slamming him to he buckles. Swann counters a suplex, but runs into a Gallagher dropkick. Gallagher goes for repeated covers, but Swann kicks out each time. Gallagher back to a chinlock to keep Swann grounded. Gallagher then chokes him out in the ropes, and follows with uppercuts. Swann battles back, they trade strikes but Gallagher cuts him off, attacking the legs. Gallagher focuses in on the knee, Swann starts to fight back, taking Gallagher down and heads up top but Gallagher cuts him off. Gallagher looks for an electric chair but Swann escapes, and hits the tiger bomb for 2. Swann tosses Gallagher to the floor, Alexander takes him out and it breaks down on the floor. Gallagher and Kendrick attack Swann and then Alexander. They toss Alexander in the ring, and Swann takes out Kendrick. Alexander takes out Gallagher, Swann up top and Kendrick saves Gallagher. Rich Swann defeated Jack Gallagher @ 8:00 via DQ [**¾] The match was pretty good overall, but more importantly, it served as a nice final build toothier PPV match.

– Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring. Gulak feels he’s a father to guide and shelter us all, protecting us from top rope dives and unnecessary chanting. Some have refused, and his hand was forced last week, when he attacked Tozawa. Gulak labels it tough love, because he loves 205 Live so much. Authority can’t be denied. Sometimes you speak softly and sometimes you carry a big stick, like he did last week. He made Tozawa’s throat impotent. It’s PowerPoint time; point #9 of 277 is no defying authority. “Despite what you heard on your Beastie Boys or Fresh Prince records, rules are not meant to be broken.” On Sunday, he will provide a refresher course on all 277 rules at TLC on the kick off show.

Kalisto & Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari : This is a rematch from last week, where Kalisto & Mustafa Ali won. Kalisto in to begin, Enzo teases starting but tags in Daivari. Daivari slaps Kalisto, which fires up the champion and he attacks and chases Enzo to the floor. Ali tags in, they double-team Daivari and work quick tags. Kalisto hits a senton atomico and gets distracted by Enzo and Daivari sends him to the floor. Enzo attacks Kalisto and then talks trash. Back in and Daivari takes the heat, tags in Enzo who looks to pick the bones of the weakened champion. He and Daivari work quick tags, and lay the boots to Kalisto in the corner. The flatliner follows and Enzo covers for 2. Enzo follows with big rights, and covers for 2. Kalisto starts to fire up and fight back, but Daivari low bridges Kalisto to the floor. Back in and Daivari continues to work over Kalisto, and tosses him back to the floor. Kalisto fights off Enzo and back in gets leveled by a Daivari lariat for 2. Kalisto counters a suplex, and hits a DDT for the double down. Wholesale changes to Ali and Enzo, with Ali running wild. He hits a dropkick and is all fired up, the enziguri and rolling neck breaker follows for 2. He takes Enzo up top, follows and gets shoves off, but hits a dropkick as Enzo flies off the ropes. Ali takes out Daivari, and wipes him out with the dive, Kalisto had blind tagged in, hits the high cross and salida del sol for the win. Kalisto & Mustafa Ali defeated Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari @ 9:30 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match, giving momentum to Kalisto ahead of his title defense on Sunday to deflect from Enzo likely winning the title right back. But it served its purpose of hyping the PPV match.

– Post match, Kalisto attacks Enzo and they brawl on the floor.



