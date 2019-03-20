Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mike Kanellis defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:25 via pin [**¾]

– Tournament Finals Match: Tony Nese defeated Cedric Alexander @ 22:20 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa : They lock up and Kanellis looks to work the arm but Tozawa counters out. They lock up again, and Tozawa takes him to the corner and they break clean. Kanellis follows with chops and kicks, and the sunset flip gets 2. Tozawa now dumps him but Kanellis back in and hits the superkick. The suplex follows and Kanellis covers for 2. He lays in elbows and grounds the action. Kicks follow and Kanellis covers for 2. He grounds things again; Tozawa counters back and hits the RANA and shining wizard. The missile dropkick gets 2. Kanellis fights off the German, but Tozawa gets the octopus stretch. Kanellis powers up and hits a side slam to escape. They trade chops, but Tozawa fires up and hits the jab, but runs into the spinebuster for 2. Tozawa escapes the TKO, follows with kicks and they head up top and Kanellis hits the super DVD for 2. Kanellis is pissed, Maria pep talks him and Kanellis lays in elbows but Tozawa hits an enziguri. Tozawa up top and Maria distracts him. To the other corner but the senton eats knees. The neck breaker finishes Tozawa. Mike Kanellis defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:25 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Kanellis picking up the win he needed, but I’m still waiting for him to impress on 205 Live.

– Cedric Alexander is in the locker room getting ready for Tony Nese and says he is confident. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese interrupt and Tony says he is better while Cedric has not changed. Cedric asks Buddy if he thinks Tony can win and what would happen to their friendship if the title was involved. Cedric walks away and Buddy asks Tony if he was buying any of that.

– Next week, Lucha House Party will face Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo.

Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander : They lock up, working for position and Nese looks to work the arm. He grounds things, but Alexander works into a slick escape but Nese attacks the arm and grounds things. Alexander now works into a cradle for 2. They work into a stalemate, and Nese grounds things once again. Alexander fights back to his feet, and the high cross follows. The head scissors connects, but Nese hits the leg lariat for 2. Alexander cuts him off with a dropkick, covering for 2. Alexander follows with chops, and then grounds the action. Nese fights to his feet, trips up Alexander and the springboard moonsault misses. Alexander hits knee strikes and the dropkick gets 2. Nese fires back, hits the running kick and spin kick. Alexander cuts that off with a basement dropkick, but Nese trips him up on the apron and follows with a running knee strike. Alexander rolls back in and Nese lays the boots to him and follows with chops. Nese grounds things, working a neck crank. The northern lights suplex follows for 2. Nese lands a leg drop and grounds things. Alexander fights to his feet, slams Nese to the buckles and follow with a pair of dropkicks. Alexander now connects with clotheslines and a back elbow. The back handspring kick connects and the slingshot flatliner gets 2. Alexander looks for the lumbar check, Nese fights it off and Alexander counters back with kicks. Nese cuts him off with the pump handle driver for 2. Alexander to the apron, Nese follows and kicks Alexander back in and hits the draping moonsault for 2. Alexander counters the running Nese into a cradle for 2. The Michinoku driver follows and that also gets 2. Alexander to the apron, and springboards into a palm strike by Nese. They work up top, trading strikes and knock each other to the apron and they spill to the floor. They beat the count back in, fire up and start trading strikes as the crowd really starts getting into this. They work into counters and Nese hits a flurry of kicks, but Alexander hits the superkick for 2. Alexander now lays in chops, takes Nese up top and Nese fights him off and hits an enziguri. Alexander to the floor and Nese hits the Fosbury flop, back in and the 450 follows for 2. Nese sets Alexander in the corner, but Alexander stops him and Nese lays in stomps and Alexander counters the running Nese with a Spanish fly for 2. The lumbar check follows but Nese kicks out! Alexander is shocked. He drops his kneepads, looks for another, but Nese cradles him for 2. The knee strike connects and the running Nese finishes Alexander. Tony Nese defeated Cedric Alexander @ 22:20 via pin [****] The fairy tale journey for Tony Nese comes true as he earns a shot on the WrestleMania card in his hometown and finally breaks out of the pack. This was a great match that built slowly and smartly and had the crowd locked in by the finish.

– Buddy Murphy arrives to hug and celebrate with his friend. BUT IT’S A TRAP as when Nese looks to the Mania sign, Buddy kills him with a jumping knee strike.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 4. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time podcasting partner Steven Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston’s road to WrestleMania, NXT talents getting to work in EVOLVE & other places, Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and close out discussing the excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 60 minutes long. Intro

Kurt Angle – 3:30

Kofi Kingston – 8:22

NXT Talents Working Evolve & Other Places – 16:40

Harlem Heat & The WWE Hall of Fame – 29:45

WrestleMania Weekend Excitement – 38:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher