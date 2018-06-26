Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.26.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese @ 7:40 via pin [***]

– Lio Rush defeated Jimmy Homelessman @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Elimination Tag Team Match: Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick defeated The Lucha House Party @ 17:05 via submission [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

– My latest appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event…

It's Time, It's Time, It's wrestling radio time… JASON AGNEW & DAN LOVRANSKI remember BIG VAN VADER. Plus, @NugNahrgang & @LarryCsonka411 chat this week's WWE TV.https://t.co/C9BQoRMmDB — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) June 25, 2018

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese : They lockup and work to the ropes. Nese talks trash and poses. Nese slaps Tozawa and Tozawa fires back with chops and a jab. Tozawa now lays the boots to Nese, but Nese picks up the pace and hits a knee strike for 2. Nese now lights up Tozawa with chops but Tozawa fires back with a PK and senton for 2. Nese catches the high cross to the floor and slams Tozawa off of the apron. Back in and Nese lays the boots to Tozawa in the corner. Nese then covers for 2. Nese now hits a springboard moonsault and that gets 2. Tozawa starts to fire up, picks up the pace and hits a shining wizard. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Tozawa heads up top and follows with a missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa back up top and Nese cuts him off, hits a gut buster and covers for 2. Tozawa counters out of a German, and hits double knees. He heads up top and Nese cuts him off with an uppercut, knocking out Tozawa’s mouthpiece. Tozawa knocks him back to the mat and the big senton connects for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese @ 7:40 via pin [***] This was a good opener, these two have actually worked quite bit together here and on Main Event, and have developed a good chemistry.

– We get highlights of Hideo Itami’s big win in last week’s main event.

– Cedric Alexander meets with Drake Maverick. Cedric wants to know when his next tile defense is and maverick says he’ll let him know. Cedric says it should be Itami, but maverick doesn’t want to reward bad behavior. Cedric says he’s trying to build a legacy and wants to beat Itami, because Itami is a legend. Maverick says he’ll consider it.

– Topanga, a big fan of Lio Rush, is in the building tonight.

Lio Rush vs. Jimmy Homelessman : Lio takes his time, taking of his bling. He slaps Homelessman and picks up the pace, fires up with kicks and is extremely overconfident. The spinning enziguri connects for 2. Lio up top and the frog splash finishes Homelessman. Lio Rush defeated Jimmy Homelessman @ 1:50 via pin [NR] This was a good introductory match for Lio, he looked crisp and clean in his execution.

– Lio cuts a post match promo, proclaiming himself the future of the division. He does things people in the locker room can only dream of, they are good, but they aren’t Lio Rush. 205 Live is now rush hour.

– Cedric is asked about wanting a match with Itami. He will take on all comers, and isn’t intimidated by Itami. Itami arrives and after some pushing and shoving, they are separated.

– Next week it’s Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a no DQ match.

Elimination Match: The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Metalik, & Dorado) vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick : This is supposed to be their final battle. Lucha House Party attack with dives right away. Gallagher and Metalik officially start us off and they then work quick tags as the Luchas run wild on Gallagher and Metalik gets a near fall off of the ropewalk splash. Gulak cuts off Metalik allowing Gallagher to hit a head butt, eliminating Metalik (1:48). Dorado in and lays in dropkicks on Kendrick. He follows with chops and a RANA. Gulak distract Dorado, but he fights him off and hits a high cross for 2. Dorado up top, Gallagher cuts him off and Kendrick knocks him to the mat and covers for 1. Gulak tags in and rips off Dorado’s mask. Gulak laughs his ass off and Dorado gets his mask back and rolls up Gulak for 2. Gallagher tags back in and grounds things. Kendrick then tags back in as he continues to keep Dorado grounded, and works the arm. The heels work over Dorado in their corner. Dorado tries to fight out of the corner, and hits lethal injection to eliminate Kendrick (7:10). Gallagher back in and hits a slam, covering for 2. Gulak tags back in, keeping things grounded, and they tagging Gallagher back in and again, working the arm. Gallagher cuts off the tag, and Gulak tags in and works over Dorado until Dorado hits a desperation spin kick. Kendrick sneaks back out and takes out Kalisto and Gulak taps out Dorado (10:25). Kalisto is now left alone. He fires up and runs wild on both, hits the snap RANA and covers for 2 as Gallagher makes the save. Gallagher takes control, keeping Kalisto grounded and tags Gulak back in. Gulak slams Kalisto off the ropes, and covers for 2. Gulak now stomps away on Kalisto, lays in strikes and covers for 2. Gallagher back in and Kalisto fights off the double teams and dumps Gulak. Salida del Sol connects and Kalisto eliminates Gallagher (14:10). We’re down to Gulak and Kalisto. Kalisto dropkicks Gulak to the floor and follows with a senton. Back in and Kalisto hits a high cross for 2. Gulak cuts off Salida del Sol and hits a lariat for 2. Gulak counters Salida del Sol by ripping at the mask and gets the Gu-lock for the win. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick defeated The Lucha House Party @ 17:05 via submission [**¾] This was an overall pretty good main event, but came off to me as s disappointment considering the talent involved. It was well below recent 205 Live main events. It really lacked that fire and sense of urgency that the feud should have had here, as their regular tag match came off much better a few weeks back. It picked up well towards the end, and the Gulak win played well, but it left a lot to be desired to me.

– Drew Gulak has tapped out all three luchas, and Kalisto twice, which in theory, should put him into the tile mix soon.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”