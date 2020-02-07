Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 2.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 7:30 via pin [***]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder : Hawkins and Gallows begin as Gallows overpowers him with ease. Lockup and Gallows hits a shoulder tackle. Hawkins fires bal with kicks, Ryder in and double teams follow. The Good Brothers quickly cut off Ryder, as Gallows delivers body shots as Anderson tags in and keeps the heat on Ryder, grounding things. Gallows back in and follows wit a suplex and elbow drop for 2. He follows with grounded elbow strikes, Ryder fights to his feet and the missile dropkick. Hawkins and Anderson tag in, Hawkins runs wild and the Michinoku driver gets 2. Gallows takes out Ryder and back in, the spinebuster and magic killer end Hawkins’ night. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid tag match to open the show, giving us the expected winners.

24.25 Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin : This is a rematch from two weeks ago, where Cedric won. Shelton attacks, hits a suplex and follows with knee strikes. Cedric fires back with chops, but runs into a backdrop. Shelton hits another and covers for 2. Cedric fires back, but Shelton cuts him off with kicks and covers for 2. He delivers knee strikes and grounds things. Cedric fights to his feet, fires back and Shelton quickly cuts him off until Cedric hits the dropkick. Shelton cuts off the springboard and knocks him to the floor. Post break and Shelton follows with a slam and another, covering for 2. He grounds the action, Cedric fights to his feet, follows with kicks and a dropkick. The clothesline and basement dropkick connects and Shelton cuts him off with the big boot for 2. Cedric fires back, but Shelton counters and heads up top but Cedric pops up and counters into the Spanish fly for 2. Shelton counters the lumbar check, but Cedric hits the back handspring kick for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 7:30 via pin [***] Another good little match from these two, they got more time than usual on Main Event and it was fun.

