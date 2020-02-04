Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 2.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Liv defeated Lana @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Drew McIntyre defeated 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley @ 0:06 via pin [NR]

– Elimination Match: Buddy Murphy & AOP defeated Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders @ 22:20 via pin [***½]

– Aleister Black defeated Eric Young @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza @ 13:20 via DQ [***¼]

– Asuka defeated Natalya @ 12:00 via submission [***½]

– For The Right to Die at The Hands of Brock Lesnar at SaudiMania: Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins & Lashley @ 13:30 via pin [***]

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

– We open with the fallout of Orton’s attack on Edge to close last week’s show.

– Edge is at home starting his recovery process following a battery of tests.

Randy Orton Explains His Actions : Orton takes his time arriving, and looks around for a while as he says that he owes us an explanation. He’s not popular tonight as you can imagine. He says he can’t do this, looks to leave, and gets booed out of the building. That was one way to go, he got heat while teasing remorse. I thought it worked well because the crowd actually felt angry that a bad guy did something bad to a beloved face.

– We get clips from the Rumble.

Lana vs. Liv : This is a rematch from last week, which Liv won. Liv shoves Lana down, Lana fakes injury and follows with kicks and covers for 2. She grounds things, Liv fires back, hits a code breaker, and flatliner for the win. Liv defeated Lana @ 1:25 via pin [NR] Ok then.

– Post match, Ruby Riott returns and lays out Liv. She beats her ass, Lana smiles as Ruby powders. Lana hits the x-factor on Liv and stands tall.

– Drew thanks the fans for fighting through blizzard to be here tonight. He will then claymore Mojo’s head off. But as for Brock Lesnar, Brock attacked him last week from behind. That’s fine with him because it means Brock Is scared because Drew can knock him out with the claymore. He will win at WrestleMania and finally be the champion.

Drew McIntyre vs. 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley : Moss is at ringside. Bell, claymore, pin. Drew McIntyre defeated 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley @ 0:06 via pin [NR] AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

– AOP & Buddy Murphy appear and are interviewed about tonight’s trios match. They are on the right side of history and have already won. Seth arrives and says it’s a huge night for them and tells them to prepare. Seth plans to win his match tonight and move onto face Brock at SaudiMania. Redemption is a beautiful thing,. He’s beaten Brock twice and took his title twice and so that means Drew needs to start preparing for him at Mania.

Elimination Match: Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy & AOP : Seth is at ringside. Erik and Buddy begin, with Erik grounding things and tagging in Kevin. He follows with the senton, Ivar & Erik then follow with double teams. Post break and Buddy tags in Rezar. He brawls with Ivar, Ivar cuts him off as Erik tags in and double teams follow. Rezar cuts off Erik, tags in Akem and they deliver double teams, ground and pound and isolate Erik. He fights off Buddy, knee strike and tags in Ivar. He runs wild on Akem, takes out Rezar and lariats Buddy. Erik in and the doomsday German follows for 2. It breaks down, dive by Ivar, one from Erik, Ivar misses a cross body, eats the apron and Seth hits blackout. Back in and Buddy pins Erik. Refs checks on Ivar, and they sell he popped his shoulder out and is taken to the back; Kevin is left alone. Post break and Kevin has to fight for his life, but is cut off by Akem as the cover gets 2. Buddy tags in, grounding the action. He then dumps Kevin, follows and gets slammed to the barricade. Back in and Buddy cuts him off with a leg lariat for 2. Rezar tags in, follows with strikes and gets cut off with an enziguri. Akem in and double teams follow and that gets 2. Akem grounds the action, Kevin fires back, but Akem stops that and tags in Buddy. Kevin cuts him off with a desperation DDT, Rezar in and attacks with strikes. Kevin battles back, cannonball to the floor and runs Rezar into the steps. He heads up top and the swanton eats knees. He fights back and the pop up powerbomb eliminates Buddy. Akem attacks, delivers knee strikes and the stunner connects and Kevin eliminates him. Rezar in and he gets posted, superkick by Kevin and the cannonball follows. Kevin heads up top, and the senton follows for 2. Seth distracts Kevin, Reza follows wit a lariat and spinebuster. He hits another and finally pins Kevin. Buddy Murphy & AOP defeated Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders @ 22:20 via pin [***½] It was a bit too long, but overall really good with a great babyface run from Owens.

– Post match, Owens gets big love from the crowd.

– Charly interviews Ricochet. He says this chance is all he ever wanted as he wants to prove how good he is. His chances may be slim, but this chance is everything to him.

Aleister Black vs. Eric Young : Young attacks at the bell, Black fires back and delivers knee strikes. Black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Eric Young @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Destruction.

– Post match, Black talks about being all you wanted to be when you grow up, but that it doesn’t always work out that way. He believers that people should be who they choose to be, because that drives competition. He will knock down the raw locker room and cast them in shadows. It was done by a person who was told he could be what he wanted to be.

– We get highlights of the Andrade vs. Carrillo feud and Andrade’s suspension injury.

– Goldberg will be on Smackdown, it’s WrestleMania season (all hands on deck) and there is a possibility of a SaudiMania payday as well.

– Vega leads out Carrillo’s cousin, former cruiserweight champion Angel Garza. Garza knows Carrillo is shocked, and says he’s the leader of the family and Carrillo answers to him. He calls Carrillo a disgrace for what he did last week, Carrillo takes his mic and Vega slaps him. Garza attacks and pummels him with ground and pound. Garza chokes him out and hits the wing clipper. He dumps him to the floor, shoots him to the steps, they peel up the mats and Rey makes the save. In theory, you could do a lot with a Garza/Andrade/Vega trio and work it into an eventual where Andrade turns babyface because of Garza & Zelina becoming “closer.”

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza : Vega is at ringside. Garza stalls, and then back in Rey grounds him until Garza makes the ropes. They pick up thecae, working into passes and Rey finally hits a head scissors. Garza begs off, wants a handshake, and Rey refuses. The pants are off, he uses them as a distraction and attacks Rey. The corner dropkick follows, and then tries to rip off Rey’s mask. He follows with the running knee strike and covers for 2. Rey fires back, hits a head scissors, but the 619 is countered as Garza pulls Rey to the floor. Post break and Rey hits a backbreaker. Garza quickly cuts him off and whips him to the buckles. He follows with knee strikes, and the moonsault misses. Rey cradles him for 2, follows with kicks and then the tornado DDT for 2 The seated senton connects, but Garza counters back into a knee strike for 2. Rey fights off the wing clipper, hits the destroyer and Vega pulls Garza to the floor. Rey follows with a dive, argues with Vega, and Garza catches him with a superkick. He then DDT’s Rey onto the exposed floor for the DQ. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza @ 13:20 via DQ [***¼] This was good and also a good Raw debut for Garza, he didn’t lose, came off like a threat and the story continues. I would dig a four-way between Rey, Garza, Carrillo, & Andrade down the line, possibly even at Mania for the US Title.

Charlotte Talks : Charlotte says everyone wants to know who she will face at Mania. She’s held the Raw & Smackdown titles multiple time, beat Becky and beat Bayley. The crowd chants for Rhea and Charlotte says she loves NXT, and NXT has love for their queen. She’s held all the gold, 10-times, but she wants all he gold. RHEA RIPLEY arrives and she’s over. Rhea says Charlotte won the Rumble and can challenge for any title she wants. Charlotte’s beaten Becky & Bayley, but has never beaten her. But Rhea has beaten her. Rhea tells Charlotte to step up and challenge her at Mania. Charlotte stares her down and leaves. Give me Rhea killing Charlotte, please.

– Lashley comments on tonight’s #1 contender’s match, and says he’s focused on business. He will win tonight, and is the one man who can beat Brock Lesnar and will go onto Mania to beat Drew McIntyre.

Asuka vs. Natalya : Sane is at ringside. They lockup and Natalya grounds things until Asuka counters out and they end in a standoff. Back to the ground, Asuka looks for an arm bar but Natalya counters into a cradle for 2. Asuka follows with a shoulder tackle, follows with a knee bar an transitions to a half crab. Natalya escapes, fights off an Asuka lock, and delivers rights. The sitout powerbomb follows as Natalya covers for 2. Asuka powders. Post break and Asuka has Natalya grounded. She follows with kicks until Natalya cradles her for 2. Asuka follows with the octopus, Natalya powers out but Asuka hits the sliding kick for 2. Asuka follows with ground and pound, transitions to an arm bar but Natalya escapes and delivers strikes until Asuka goes back after the arm and then gets a guillotine. Natalya powers up and suplexes her way out. She follows with strikes, but Asuka cradles her for 2. Rolling lariat by Natalya, the sharpshooter follows but Asuka makes the ropes. Natalya finally breaks, Asuka to the floor and Natalya rolls her back in. Sane distracts her and the Asuka lock finishes it. Asuka defeated Natalya @ 12:00 via submission [***½] This was really good, Asuka is so great and rightfully won quality and competitive outing.

– Post match, Asuka calls out Becky for a rematch. Becky arrives and says she’s game, but then asks why would she do it again before Mania. The only thing better than beating Asuka’s ass once is doing it again. Becky feels like she’s slowly turning heel the past few weeks.

– Seth Rollins walks.

– Charlotte will appear on NXT Wednesday night.

– Seth praises Buddy & AOP on their win earlier tonight. But now, this is his time to once again dethrone Brock Lesnar. He made that promise last year and go a different and more positive response. How things change quickly around here. He did what he said he would, was a fighting champion, an instead of a heroes welcome the fans crucified him. He doesn’t hate the fans and thanks them, they made him into the Monday Night Messiah, and will beat Brock for the greater good. He will go down in history as the man that saved this industry.

– Becky vs. Asuka is set for next week.

For The Right to Die at The Hands of Brock Lesnar at SaudiMania: Ricochet vs. Seth Rollins vs. Lashley : They brawl at the bell, Lashley is dumped and Ricochet takes out Seth and then gets tripped up by Lashley. Seth hits sling blade, dumps Lashley and covers Ricochet for 2. Ricochet counters back, Lashley attacks Seth and takes control. He dumps Seth, Ricochet fires back with an enziguri and rolling dropkick. Ricochet follows with a tope on Lashley, and a Fosbury flop onto Seth. Back in, Ricochet up top and Buddy attacks and AOP also arrive. They beat down Lashley, Buddy works over Ricochet and Kevin Owens arrives and takes out Buddy. Erik joins in as they take out AOP with chair shots; this is a classic Heyman style segment. Post break and Seth & Ricochet are in, trading strikes until Lashley joins in. He runs wild on both, follows with clotheslines until Ricochet wipes him out, takes over on Seth and takes out Lashley. The enziguri follows and the springboard forearm and running shooting star follows until Lashley makes the save. Ricochet fires back with kicks, it breaks down as Lashley controls and covers for 2. Seth counters back, hits the blockbuster and Ricochet makes the save. Seth cuts him off with the buckle bomb, Ricochet fights back with an enziguri and they work up top. Lashley joins in and the tower of doom follows. Ricochet up top and the 630 follows on Lashley and he wins! Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins & Lashley @ 13:30 via pin [***] This was a good, fun and chaotic main event that gives us a fresh match between Brock & Ricochet, which has a solid backstory to it. Ricochet will likely die rather quickly, but I like the move since they don’t want to beat Seth and for as much as I want Lashley vs. Brock, Lashley isn’t properly heated up for the match at this time.

– Brock runs out and lays out Ricochet with the F5.

