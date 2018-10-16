Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 10.16.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lashley & Mickie James defeated Bobby Roode & Natalya @ 9:45 via pin [**]

– The Miz & Asuka defeated Rusev & Lana @ 8:00 via submission [**¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Bobby Roode & Natalya vs. Mickie James & Bobby Lashley : Lio Rush is at ringside. Lashley & Roode to begin. They stall and talk trash. Natalya puts her cat ears on Lashley, he then destroys them and Natalya may cry. Roode then rolls up Lashley for 2. Lashley quickly fights him off, and hits a shoulder tackle. Mickie and Natalya tag in. They lock up, Natalya grounds the action, and Mickie quickly transitions to a head scissors. Natalya escapes, they work back and forth and Mickie then hits a RANA and poses. Natalya cuts her off, and grounds the action. Mickie fights back, but Natalya takes her down, and follows with a basement dropkick for 2. The sharpshooter follows, but Mickie makes the ropes. Mickie attacks, cutting off the tag and lays the boots to Natalya. She grounds things, Natalya fights to her feet, but Mickie slams her down by the hair. Natalya fights to her feet and they work into a double down. The guys tag in, Lashley takes control until Roode hits a blockbuster for 2. Lashley cuts him off, take him up top and Roode fights him off, but Lashley hits a pres slam. Lashley misses the spear, posts himself, and Roode teases the DDT but Mickie cuts him off, Natalya argues with her and then she & Roode get sharpshooters. Mickie taps, but she’s not legal. Rush distracts Roode, and Lashley hits the spear for the win. Lashley & Mickie James defeated Bobby Roode & Natalya @ 9:45 via pin [**] This was ok, but just sort of existed, and there wasn’t even any fun elements to it.

– Post match, Natalya gives Rood a pep talk. Roode apologizes for losing. Asuka interrupts, reminding them that she will win.

The Miz & Asuka vs. Rusev & Lana : Miz defeated Rusev earlier on Smackdown with help from Aiden English. Lana and Asuka to begin, they play around and Asuka attacks, but Lana hits a bulldog. The crowd loves Lana & Rusev. They also like Asuka, but hate Miz, Lana & Rusev kiss, Miz and Asuka look to attack but get cut off. Rusev teases a dive and Lana hits a high cross off the apron, back in and covers Asuka for 2. Asuka cuts her off and grounds the action. The knee strike follows and Asuka covers for 2, She heads up top and misses the missile dropkick. Rusev & Miz in now, and Rusev runs wild. Miz avoids the kick, but Rusev hits it the second time. Miz chop blocks him, and Asuka tags in and Lana & Rusev look for accolades, Miz is tossed and Lana covers Asuka for 2. Miz impersonates English and then runs from Rusev. It breaks down, and Lana gets the accolade on Miz. Asuka makes the save, but eats an x-factor but Miz makes the save. She argues with Miz, slaps him and Asuka gets the Asuka lock and Lana taps. The Miz & Asuka defeated Rusev & Lana @ 8:00 via submission [**¼] This was another ok match, a bit more entertaining overall than the first, but nothing special.

– NEXT WEEK: Roode & Natalya vs. Balor & Bayley & Jimmy & Naomi vs. Asuka & Miz.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 1 loss)

Smackdown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”