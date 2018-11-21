Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 11.20.18  

Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 11.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Bobby Roode and Natalya @ 8:00 via pin [**]

– R-Truth and Carmella defeated Rusev and Lana @ 6:50 via pin [*]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. Bobby Roode and Natalya : Roode and Mahal to begin. Mahal grounds the action, but Roode quickly fights back with hip tosses and teases the DDT but Mahal escapes. Natalya and Fox tag in, Natalya hits clotheslines, a basement dropkick and the cover gets 2. Fox fights off the sharpshooter and hits a big boot for 2. Fox grounds things, hits an elbow drop and covers for 2. The northern lights suplex also gets 2. Natalya tries to fire up but runs into a clothesline for 2. Natalya now hits a running cross body and gets 2. Fox lays the boots to Natalya, misses a big boot and Roode tags in. He runs wild with clotheslines, and a blockbuster for 2. The Singhs district Roode, Fox slaps him and Natalya takes her out but Mahal hits the Khallas for the win. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Bobby Roode and Natalya @ 8:00 via pin [**] This was ok, Roode showed good fire, but the overly long Fox heat segment caused this to drag.

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana : They stall for almost 2-minutes, and we get a dance break until Lana and Rusev attack. Lana and Carmella to begin. Lana hits suplexes, but Carmella cradles her for 2. She follows with charging knees and that gets 2. Lana grounds things, but Carmella hits a jawbreaker as Rusev pulls Truth to the floor. Rusev tags in and lays the boots to Truth. He follows with rights, Lana tags in and slams Carmella to the announce table, and rolls her back in. Truth attacks Rusev, but Lana head kicks him. Back in, superkick by Carmella and that’s that. R-Truth and Carmella defeated Rusev and Lana @ 6:50 via pin [*] Not good, there was a ton of stalling and it wasn’t even fun.

– NEXT WEEK: Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and her new tag team partner

RAW:

* Ember Moon & ??? (4 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (1 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses)

Smackdown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (1 wins, 3 losses)

* ELIMINATED – Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses)

– End Scene.

