Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated The IIconics @ 2:20 via submission [NR]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson @ 9:45 via pin [**]

– Lashley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:25 via submission [NR]

– Seth’s Survivor Series Spot On The Line: Seth Rollins defeated Andrade @ 15:30 via DQ [***]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa @ 6:45 via pin [***½]

– Eric Rowan defeated A Victim @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre went to a no contest @ 17:55 [***¾]

– Asuka defeated Natalya @ 4:40 via pin [**]

– Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton & Ricochet went to a no contest @ 8:15 [**]

– Becky Lynch arrives to kick off the show. She tells Shayna and Bayley that she’s right here and if they want her, she’s here to fight and doesn’t care about their brand supremacy. The IIconics, still employed apparently, arrive. They have been left off of the Raw Survivor Series team, but they are the future. Becky cut them off and says she’ll take them both on. Charlotte arrives and says if Becky wants them fine, she doesn’t want to tag with her either, but the forces want them tagging together. Charlotte announces that she’s the captain of team Raw on Sunday. Samoa Joe arrives, ok then.

Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. The IIconics : The IIconics attack at the bell and post Becky. Joe has joined commentary. Charlotte cuts off Royce, but Kay cuts her off and covers for 2. The IIconics work quick tags, and double teams as they isolate Charlotte. Charlotte fires back with chops and the figure eight finishes it. Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated The IIconics @ 2:20 via submission [NR] A match.

– Joe is already the best announcer on this show.

– Shayna, Duke, & Shafir attack the Iiconics until Becky & Charlotte try to make the save but they get laid out. They regroup and chase them into the crowd.

– Charly interviews Ryder & Hawkins. They have a tag title shot tonight and are prepared. The AOP arrives and stare them down and kick their asses.

– Styles cuts a promo and says that he would love to defend against Carrillo tonight, but Carrillo disrespected him last week, so Anderson will beat him down this week.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Karl Anderson : Karl attacks at the bell and works over Carrillo in the corner. Carrillo counters back with arm drags, and follows with the springboard head butt. Gallows pulls Karl to the floor and the Street Profits arrive to even the odds. Carrillo hits a tope onto the OC. Post break and Karl takes control with strikes and follows with chops. He then hits a slam for 2. Carrillo fires back, but gets cut off with a back elbow for 2. Karl grounds the action, Carrillo fights to his feet and is dragged back down. Carrillo again fights to his feet, hits John Woooo and follows with a basement dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. Carrillo hits a slap and follows with the high cross for 2. Carrillo then springboards into a spinebuster for 2. Carrillo counters the buckle bomb, posting Karl and the disaster kick connects. Carrillo gets cut of by Gallows, but the Street Profits make the save and counter the cradle and Carrillo wins. Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson @ 9:45 via pin [**] The match was OK, but the booking was poor as Carrillo should have won clean to setup a title match better.

– Charly interviews Seth about his match with Andrade. He is a leader, and doesn’t back down from challenges. He will do what he does best and burn it down.

– Lana is at ringside and says she filed for divorce from Rusev. We won’t see Rusev tonight, and was handed a restraining order today. He can’t come within 90-miles of her… she means 90-feet. She and Lashley just want to be together forever.

Lashley vs. No Way Jose : Lashley attacks at the bell, grabs the hair and Jose fires back with strikes. He dances, follows with more strikes and Lashley then slams him down and hits a shoulder tackle. The spinebuster follows, and the full nelson finishes it. Lashley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:25 via submission [NR] Allegedly, there is a PPV on Sunday.

– It’s 8:55 PMET and only Charlotte is confirmed for the Raw women’s Survivor Series team.

Seth Rollins vs. Andrade : Vega is at ringside. They lock up and Andrade looks to work the arm, Seth counters back and looks to ground things but they scramble and end in a stalemate. Andrade attacks with kicks, grounds things but Seth counters and they end in a standoff. Lock up and Seth grounds the action, Andrade fights back to his feet and they trade shoulder tackles. They work into passes, Seth follows with arm drags and Andrade cuts him off with a dropkick. He follows with chops and misses a dropkick, basement dropkick by Seth and that gets 1. He follows with chops, running forearms and Vega distracts him allowing Andrade to knock him to the floor. Seth blocks the Vega RANA and the ref kicks her to the back as Andrade attacks. Post break and Seth hits sling blade and a blockbuster. He dumps Andrade and follows with a suicide dive. He hits a second and back in, the springboard knee strike connects for 2. Andrade counters blackout, and sends Seth to the buckles and follows with double knees for 2. Seth fights off the hammerlock DDT and hits the buckle bomb, superkick and covers for 2. Andrade fires back, they trade but Andrade hits the spinning back fist and rolling suplexes for 2. Andrade heads up top and Seth runs up, but gets couth in the tree of WHOA, but Andrade misses the double stomp and Seth does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Seth heads up top, but LUCHA HOUSE PARTY ATTACKS for the DQ. Seth Rollins defeated Andrade @ 15:30 via DQ [***] The match was good, but it was the third Seth match in a row on Raw with a shit finish; there is no creativity there and the matches aren’t that great to cover that up.

– Seth & Andrade fight them off.

– Buddy Murphy knocks on Aleister Black’s door to pick a fight.

– Team NXT arrives in SUVs.

Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa : They lock up and Buddy grounds the action. Tozawa counters out, lays in chops and Buddy misses a knee strike as Tozawa hits more chops. Buddy hits a pop up flapjack, but Tozawa hits a RANA and Buddy catches the suicide dive into a suplex on the floor. Back in and the cover gets 2. Buddy follows with an abdominal stretch, but Tozawa escapes and dumps Buddy. Back in and the superkick follows by Tozawa. Tozawa hits an enziguri and follows with the missile dropkick and running kick. Tozawa hits a snap German for 2. The shining wizard also gets 2. Tozawa heads up top and jumps over Buddy, they then work back up top and Buddy slips out, its Cheeky nandos but Tozawa hits a poison RANA. Suicide dive by Tozawa, and back in, he heads up top. The draping senton follows for 2. Buddy cuts him off wit a V trigger and Murphy’s law finishes it. Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa @ 6:45 via pin [***½] It’s amazing when you give two talented people some time let them do their shit and don’t overbook it with a shit finish; this was very good stuff.

– Backstage, Buddy comes face to face with Aleister.

Eric Rowan vs. A Victim : The 24/7 geeks run out, Rowan levels the Singhs and tosses his victim onto them. The running cross body follows, and the claw slam finishes it. Eric Rowan defeated A Victim @ 0:55 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Does he have Luke Harper’s head in there?

– Randy Orton comments on Survivor Series, and while he doesn’t play well with others, he is the best at Survivor Series. He will pick a partner and face the Viking Raiders tonight.

Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre : They battle back and forth at the bell, Kevin hits a missile dropkick and McIntyre then cuts him off and the neck breaker gets 2. McIntyre grounds the action, follows with chops and then misses a charge and posts himself. Kevin follows with the cannonball, and McIntyre then avoids the stunner and powders. They brawl on the floor; McIntyre then launches Kevin from the apron and into the barricade. Post break and McIntyre grounds the action back in the ring. The overhead belly to belly follows for 2. He grounds things again; Kevin fights to his feet, fires back and dumps McIntyre. The apron cannonball follows. Back in and Kevin heads up top and then drops down, head butt by McIntyre and Kevin fires back with a superkick. McIntyre then hits a DVD on the apron. Kevin beats the count, McIntyre hits a powerbomb and that gets 2. They work up top, McIntyre is fought off and Kevin hits the frog splash for 2. The superkick follows, but McIntyre hits a clothesline but Kevin hits the popup powerbomb for 2. Kevin heads up top and the swanton eats knees. McIntyre fires up and the claymore is cut of with a superkick, and McIntyre then counters the stunner and the claymore gets 2 as Kevin made the ropes. Kevin counters future shock into a cradle for 2. The stunner finally connects and McIntyre makes the ropes. McIntyre hits future shock for 2. Kevin counters back with the stunner and Triple H arrives. It ends. Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre went to a no contest @ 17:55 [***¾] I have no idea why they have the teammates fighting each other, and I hated the non-finish but the match was really damn good as was the Triple H promo that followed.

– Triple H tries to recruit Owens to his side, talking about their history together. He knows that Kevin didn’t want to leave NXT, but he still wants him. Kevin was fired repeatedly and was told he didn’t belong. He knows how great Kevin is and sees a guy that doesn’t fit the mold and loves it. Triple H just wants to have this conversation, and his guys are here for Kevin. But Kevin’s teammates are in the back, not around to help because they don’t give a damn about him. They aren’t here because they will get their asses beat, so of course Team Raw attacks the NXT crew at ringside. Undisputed attack Kevin and the OC make the save.

– Next week, Styles defends against Carrillo. Carrillo comments and is happy for the opportunity. Heyman recaps the Brock vs. Rey feud and says that at Survivor Series, Brock will beat Rey. Brock isn’t hurt like some think, and announces that the match will be no DQ. Rey will either pull off a miracle or Brock will massacre him.

– Rey reacts to Paul’s promo but first tells Carrillo he’s proud of him, and says Brock made a huge mistake making this no DQ. Rey accepts and will bring his pipe with him. The stipulation will be to his advantage and he is coming for revenge, and will hunt him down and make him pay. The old Rey would have demanded an apology, but on Sunday, he’s coming for the championship.

Asuka vs. Natalya : Sane is at ringside. They lock up and work into counters as Natalya grounds the action. Asuka escapes and they trade shoulder tackles, and Asuka cradles her for 2. The spinning back fist follows for 2. Asuka grounds the action, transitions to the octopus hold and Natalya powers out and hits a basement dropkick. The snap suplex follows and Natalya follows with a German. The rolling clothesline follows for 2. Asuka elbows her way out, Natalya takes out Sane but Asuka attacks. Natalya cuts her off, and back in, Asuka catches her with a head kick for the win. Asuka defeated Natalya @ 4:40 via pin [**] This was ok with the right winner.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton & Ricochet : Erick and Ricochet begin, Ricochet picks up he ace but Erik quickly slams him down. Ricochet counters with a head scissors and dropkick. Erik catches the tope but Orton attacks and it breaks down on the floor. Orton slams Erik off the apron and we see Smackdown guys attacking Raw people backstage. Post break and Orton has Erik grounded. Erik counters out with strikes and tags in Ivar. Ricochet joins him and they work into counters, Ricochet hits an enziguri and Ivar hits the back handspring elbow. He dumps Orton & Ricochet, and follows with a suicide dive. He slams Ricochet to the barricade, but Orton hits the draping DDT back in the ring. The Smackdown guys arrive and attack for the no contest. Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton & Ricochet went to a no contest @ 8:15 [**] The match was ok but never mattered.

– They dominate the Raw crew in their blue Smackdown shirts and FOX hats. Raw battles back, and NXT arrives and attacks Smackdown. More NXT guys arrive and the Raw four fight them off as Rollins leads out the troops to attack. We have a mass Technicolor brawl as NXT surrounds Styles and beats him down. Triple H appears on the screen and promises to finish this at Survivor Series, proving that they are the A brand and challenges anyone to show up on Wednesday night. NXT stands tall to close the show.

