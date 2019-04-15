Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Revival & The Viking Experience defeated Ricochet, Aleister Black, Zack Ryder, & Curt Hawkins @ 13:20 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Andrade defeated Champion Finn Balor @ 10:35 via pin [***½]

– The Usos defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Bayley & Naomi defeated Champions The IIconics @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott @ 4:30 via submission [**]

– #1 Contenders Match: Lacey Evans defeated Natalya via pin [**]

– Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, & AJ Styles defeated Lashley, Baron Corbin, & Drew McIntyre @ 12:45 via pin [**¾]

– Stephanie & her acid washed mom jeans kick off the show. She hypes tonight’s Superstar Shakeup, and brings out dancing Shane. Shane hypes up his “best in the world” status, and gets CM Punk & You Suck chants, and then mocks the dirty Montreal French. The Miz is coming to Raw and he attacks Shane. Shane posts him and lays in his shitty strikes, but Miz runs him off with a chair.

Ricochet, Aleister Black, Zack Ryder, & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival & The Viking Experience (War Raiders) : Hawkins and Dawson begin. They work into some back and forth, and Ryder tags in, and double teams follow. Black tags in and gets cut off right away. Ivar tags in and maintains control, quick tags follow and Ricochet now tags in. He ad Black work double teams and cover for 2. Ivar back in and they catch the moonsault press as Ricochet flies in with a missile dropkick. The faces run wild. Post break and the heels take control, working over Hawkins. Double teams follow by the Vikings and that gets 2. Erik grounds things, but Hawkins fights back but quickly gets cut off. Ivar tags in and hits shoulder tackles. Dash in and lays the boots to Hawkins. The Revival work double teams, and Dash then grounds things. Hawkins fights him off and tags in Ryder. He runs wild, it breaks down and Erik tags in and but Ryder hits the rough Ryder for 2. Ricochet dumps Dawson, meteora by Black and back in, the Vikings toss Hawkins to the floor. Fallout to Ryder connects and Ivar gets the pin. The Revival & The Viking Experience defeated Ricochet, Aleister Black, Zack Ryder, & Curt Hawkins @ 13:20 via pin [***] This was a good opening match, with the Viking Experience picking up a huge win in their main roster debut.

– Cedric Alexander is coming to Raw.

– Raw is tranquilo.

Champion Finn Balor vs. Andrade w/Zelina Vega : They lock up, Andrade lays in elbows and a running knee strike. The double knees follow and that gets 2. Balor battles back, and hits a dropkick. He follows with another and takes Andrade to the floor. Andrade uses Vega as a shield and cuts off Balor. Post break and Andrade lays the boots to Balor. He then misses a charge, and Balor hits the corner dropkick. Balor starts favoring his left knee, but hits the reverse DDT for 2. Sling blade follows, but Andrade hits the cartwheel PELE kick for 2. Andrade follows with the double jump moonsault and eats knees. John Wooooooo by Balor, but Andrade cuts him off, puts him in the tree of WHOA, Balor fights out and hits an enziguri and the double stomp misses. Balor dumps him, and the tope is cut off by Vega, so Balor dives over her and wipes out Andrade. Vega then hits a RANA on Balor, and back in and Andrade hits the hammerlock DDT for the win. Andrade defeated Champion Finn Balor @ 10:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good match with Andrade picking up a big, and much-needed win.

– Elias performs. Elias puts himself over and runs down Cena and Taker, claiming that they are jealous of him. He mocks the local sports team and gets heat, they hate him. Rey Mysterio arrives and joins the Raw Roster. Rey works him over and sends him to the floor. Lars Sullivan arrives, because he hates the attitude era, and Rey fights, lays in kicks, but eats the freak accident. Lars then hits a Liger bomb and stands tall.

– Roode & Gable get promo time, talking about the shakeup. They can beat any tag team in WWE. They challenge anyone, and get the Usos.

The Usos vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable : Jimmy and Gable begin. Gable grounds things, taking early control. Jimmy battles back, hits an enziguri and tags in Jey. The Usos clear the ring, but Roode trips up Jey and Gable attacks. Roode tags in and slams Jey to the barricade. Back in and Roode follows with rights, and Gable tags back in and works a rear naked choke. Roode back in and maintains control, grounding things. Jey hits a desperation enziguri and tags in Jey. Gable in as well but Jimmy runs wild. The Samoan clambake follows and that gets 2. Gable fires back, and works the Suzuki hanging arm bar. Roode tags in for the double team blockbuster. Jimmy fights off skull and bones, tags in Jey and superkicks follow. The double Uce finishes things. The Usos defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match with the Usos picking up an important first Raw win.

– Alexa Bliss interviews Sami Zayn. Zayn gets a huge hometown reaction here. Zayn dances and plays to the crowd as they sing his music. Zayn then says this is easy and makes the crowd play along to his every whim. Bliss welcomes him back, and Zayn says he’s been in town all week, hitting up his old regular spots and he loves this city… but he can’t stand the people. The low point of his week is right now, being here with all of these people. He doesn’t want to be here, because9 months ago he’d have loved this reaction but now it makes him sick. The fans chant for Kevin Owens, which annoys Zayn. He won’t accept the fan’s reaction and says they should be ashamed. Bliss questions his opinions and says they aren’t to blame, Zayn is. Zayn says these aren’t his people, and he moved away to Orlando to get away from them. “See you in hell” and Zayn leaves. Zayn was really great here.

Champions The IIconics vs. Bayley & Naomi : Bayley hasn’t been able to get Banks on the phone, drama. Bayley attacks at the bell, works over Kay, and tags in Naomi. Kay cuts her off, tags in Royce and she works over Naomi in the corner. She grounds things, but Naomi fires up and looks for a tag, but Royce cuts her off. The IIconics follow with double teams on Naomi, but Bayley makes the save. Naomi hits the split legged moonsault and wins. Bayley & Naomi defeated Champions The IIconics @ 2:05 via pin [NR] Well that puts a bit of a damper on tomorrow’s angle with the Iiconics losing here. The only plus is that it could create interesting drama between Banks & Bayley.

Braun Strowman vs. EC3 : Has EC3 been drafted from Main Event to Raw? Braun mauls him right away, and then chases him up the ramp and slams him to the LED boards. Braun then chokeslams EC3 off the stage through a lower portion and roars. BRAUN SMASH, EC3 DRAFTED TO THE GRAVE

– Eric Young has been moved to Raw. His best chance is for someone to show Vince TNA footage of Young so that he works until he’s 50 like Truth.

Champion Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott : Logan & Morgan are at ringside. They lock up and Ruby lays in strikes. Lynch takes her down and then works her over with kicks in the corner. The leg lariat follows and Lynch dumps Ruby and follows with an apron clothesline. Liv distracts Lynch allowing Ruby to attack and cover for 2. Lynch fires back, and follows with clotheslines and shoulder tackles. The XPLODER follows. Lynch up top but Ruby cuts her off, and hits the senton for 2. Ruby then gets cut off, disarmher, but the others pull her to the floor. Lynch wipes them out, back in and the disarmher finishes things. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott @ 4:30 via submission [**] This was short and ok.

– Lashley, Baron Corbin, & Drew McIntyre get promo time. They plan to run Rollins & Reigns off of Raw.

– Natalya arrives and Becky is still in the ring in a bit of shit formatting. Natalya congratulates Becky and says as a pioneer of the women’s evolution, she dreamed of main eventing Mania. She praises Becky for pinning Rousey, and winning both titles on the same night. Natalya then says she’s here to look her in the face and tell her she’s the best, and is coming after the Raw championship. Becky says Natalya is overlooked and under appreciated, and knew women like Natalya would come after her. She understands this, and says they have traveled the world together to get to WWE and here they are. Becky accepts the challenge, but Lacey Evans arrives. Lacey calls all of this adorable, but calls Natalya a classless has been. Lacey says she knows how to use her influence to get what she wants. She’s officially on Raw and wants a title shot. She will have a #1 contender’s match against Natalya, per the McMahons.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya : They lock up and Natalya takes early control, hitting a dropkick and rolling clothesline. Post break and Evans is in control. She powders, and Natalya attacks on the floor. Back in and Natalya lays in rights, the ref pulls hr away and Evans cuts her off. Evans follows with strikes, and Becky watches on as Evans grounds the action. Natalya gets a cradle for 2, and Evans then works a cobra clutch. Natalya escapes, battles back and hits a clothesline. The sharpshooter follows, but Evans makes the ropes. The women’s right follows and Evans finishes things with the moonsault for the win. Lacey Evans defeated Natalya via pin [**] It was smart to have Evans work with Natalya first, and while the match was only ok, working with a vet like Natalya at least made sure it wasn’t a disaster.

– We get another creepy Bray Wyatt puppet video.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, & AJ Styles vs. Lashley, Baron Corbin, & Drew McIntyre : Lashley and Rollins begin. Rollins fights him off and he and Reigns follow with double teams. Styles tags in and lays in rights. Corbin tags in, and he lays in rights on Styles but runs into a dropkick. Drew tags in and he wants Reigns. Reigns tags in and they brawl. Reigns lays in clotheslines, but then runs into an overhead toss. The head butt follows, and then a suplex gets 2. Drew follows with grounded strikes, and dumps Reigns who gets worked over on the floor. Post break and Rollin gets the tag and hits sling blade on Corbin. The superkick follows, and Corbin powders. Back in and he slams Rollins down, covering for 2. He sets Rollins up top, follows, but Rollins fights him off and hits the blockbuster. Hot tag to Styles, he lays in a flurry of strikes n Lashley and follows with a PELE. Drew cuts him off with the claymore, and then takes out Reigns. To the floor and Rollins superkicks Drew as Reigns follows with a superman punch. The faces run wild, Styles fights off Rush, but Lashley hits the big ending. Blackout by Rollins and the Reigns spear follows. Styles hits the springboard forearm and Lashley is done. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, & AJ Styles defeated Lashley, Baron Corbin, & Drew McIntyre @ 12:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but I absolutely hate the trio of Lashley, Baron Corbin, & Drew McIntyre because they feel so stale. I hope Drew gets moved to Smackdown for a fresh start.

MOVING TO RAW ARE :

* The Miz

* Ricochet

* Aleister Black

* The Viking Experience (War Raiders)

* Cedric Alexander

* Andrade & Zelina Vega

* Rey Mysterio

* The Usos

* Naomi

* Eric Young

* Lacey Evans

* AJ Styles

* Bray Wyatt’s Creepy Puppet Army

– End scene.

