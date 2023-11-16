CZW Holding Show On Battleship New Jersey On Saturday

CZW is holding a show on the Battleship New Jersey this weekend. The company his hosting the event at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial on Saturday in Camden, New Jersey. The show starts at 4 PM ET and airs live on FITE.

PWInsider reports that the event will take place on the battleship itself if the weather holds, and if not they will hold it under a tent at the stern of the ship.

Boom Harden, one-half of CZW Tag Team Champions CMD, said of the event: