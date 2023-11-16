wrestling / News
CZW Holding Show On Battleship New Jersey On Saturday
CZW is holding a show on the Battleship New Jersey this weekend. The company his hosting the event at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial on Saturday in Camden, New Jersey. The show starts at 4 PM ET and airs live on FITE.
PWInsider reports that the event will take place on the battleship itself if the weather holds, and if not they will hold it under a tent at the stern of the ship.
Boom Harden, one-half of CZW Tag Team Champions CMD, said of the event:
“I remember actually touring the Battleship when I was a kid. Wrestling on it is surreal. It’s like the things I daydreamed about are actually happening. Wrestling in Camden, is always fun. I’ve been blessed to work on shows here before, but never something of this magnitude, with this much weight. CMD has the opportunity to regain the CZW Tag Team Championship, against our rivals in Milk Chocolate, on a historic war vessel, in our hometown. It’s like Rocky or something.”