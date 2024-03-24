– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed his classic TLC feud involving The Hardys and Edge & Christian in WWE. He was asked if could pull of something similar again the way they did at the start of the new millennium. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

D-Von Dudley on how they’d be a lot smarter about putting TLC together today: “I think we could. We’d be a lot smarter with some of the things that we would do now today as opposed to back then, we were young, didn’t give a damn, we threw our bodies around and that’s just the way it was. But now, we would be more cautious on how we would do things, certain risks we probably wouldn’t take, but we would make up for that with whatever we’d decide to do to make up for it.”

On hanging from the belts during the DLC match and being afraid of heights: “I have a hold on that ring so tight that I wouldn’t care, you could have shot me in the chest and I wasn’t letting go, but Jeff was going to test that theory to see if it was true. He was kicking for dear life, and I always said like, ‘What the hell, did I do something to you?'”