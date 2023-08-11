D-Von Dudley Reveals His Favorite Of His Title Reigns, Talks WWE Feuds

D-Von Dudley recently weighed in on his favorite of his title reigns with Bully Ray as the Dudley Boys. D-Von was a guest on Busted Open Radio ahead of his reunion with Bully for Impact 1000, and some highlights are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his favorite title reign: “I think it would have to be our first title reign. I had never been in an organization before except for an independent organization. And then to be in ECW, and to be a part of that family, and to be a part of so many greats that have walked through that door, that have won the tag team titles. And to be able to be in there with people like The Eliminators, John Kronus and Perry Saturn, and to be taught and helped along the way by those two and to actually have them pass the torch to us, that right there holds precedence over a lot of the title reigns that we had. Because again, that was a very special time. That helped put Bubba and I on the map when we wrestled The Eliminators and beat them for the title. So that one holds a very significant part for me in my heart.”

On the Dudley’s feuds with Edge & Christian and the Hardys: “I don’t think they could have been any other people in that ring with us that could have been able to do what we had done, create the history that we created in those TLC matches, and just regular matches, pay per views, all around our whole run with the Hardys, Edge, and Christian. There could not have been another tag team that could have replaced them, that we could have done that good with. I think that we needed each other, and it showed. And when I say ‘need each other,’ I don’t mean like we couldn’t do without the other, but it helped us be able to achieve what we achieved and the amount of time that we had to achieve it in.”

“I think we were probably the longest-reigning tag team feud ever in WWE history. I think we went like three or four years, and it was always new. People were always intrigued by what we did when we went to that ring, which I think is why our matches with the Hardys, Edge and Christian, were so memorable, because of all the magic that we were able to create. And regardless if they wanted to push us or not, they had no other choice to. We, all six of us, and I hate to sound like this, but I’m going to say it anyway — all six of us were that damn good.”