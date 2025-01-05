D-Von Dudley Reflects On Vince McMahon Using N-Word In Survivor Series 2005 Segment

Vince McMahon infamously used the N-word during a comedic segment at WWE Survivor Series 2005, and D-Von Dudley recently shared his thoughts on the moment. The segment featured McMahon backstage with John Cena, who was still in his rap gimmick, and saw Vince enthusiastically use the word as slang with Booker T appearing at the end to hammer home the intended comedy by saying, “Tell me he didn’t just say that!”

Dudley appeared on Maven’s recent YouTube video in which they looked at WWE’s most racist moments and shared his thoughts on the segment, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his reaction to the segment: “I don’t know what to say about that. Luckily, I wasn’t in the company [TNA] during that time. I was in another organization, but damn.”

On if he had been in WWE at the time: “I think that’d be the point in time with fear of talking to Vince like so many people have, I think that fear would be gone. I’d be like, ‘Dude, that ain’t f**king right.’ You don’t do s**t like that. You just don’t. I don’t even like it when black people do it, but I always felt like in the movie Malcolm X, where he said, ‘A lot of these guys traded in their white sheets for suits.’ Not saying that Mr. McMahon did that. I’m not saying that at all, but a lot of people in this organization, I felt, did that.”