wrestling / News
D-Von Dudley Producing Punky Brewster Reboot, Claims Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Are Involved
In a video for Cameo, later posted by a fan online, D-Von Dudley revealed that he is producing and choreographing the upcoming reboot of Punky Brewster. He also said that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are involved.
He said: ““I’m out here in LA, doing…producing…helping to produce a show with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte. It’s Punky Brewster, an old 80s show here in America that we basically used to watch as a kid. Now it’s come back like everything else has from the 80s, and I’m out here producing and helping and choreographing, just like I do in WWE right now.”
D-Von Dudley is helping produce a reboot of “Punky Brewster” with Alexa Bliss & Charlotte!
This was confirmed via D-Von’s Cameo. Not my video but still- interesting news! Wonder how that’s gonna turn out! pic.twitter.com/P5TQ5XSfql
— Hunter 🤘🏻 (@xBlackStarPunkx) December 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Tribute to the Troops: Drew McIntyre Beats The Miz, Banks & Belair Victorious (Pics, Video)
- Wardlow Recalls His WWE Tryout Being Full Of People Who Didn’t Like Wrestling, His Reaction to Not Being Accepted
- QT Marshall On Turning Down NXT Match With Authors Of Pain, Working With Ring Of Honor, Breaching ROH Contract
- More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols