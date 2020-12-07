D-Von Dudley Producing Punky Brewster Reboot, Claims Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Are Involved

In a video for Cameo, later posted by a fan online, D-Von Dudley revealed that he is producing and choreographing the upcoming reboot of Punky Brewster. He also said that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are involved.

He said: ““I’m out here in LA, doing…producing…helping to produce a show with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte. It’s Punky Brewster, an old 80s show here in America that we basically used to watch as a kid. Now it’s come back like everything else has from the 80s, and I’m out here producing and helping and choreographing, just like I do in WWE right now.”