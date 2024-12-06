Dabba-Kato Makes MLW Debut At One-Shot, Joins CONTRA Unit

The former Dabba-Kato made his MLW debut at Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot and joined up with CONTRA Unit. Thursday night’s show saw Dabba-Kato make his debut as Babathunder and face off with Mads Krule Krugger, with Krugger eventually picking up the win.

After the match, Krugger told Babathunder that he could join the group or leave in a bodybag. The WWE alumnus chose the former and stood tall with the group to end the segment.

Babathunder was known both as Babatunde and Dabba-Kato during his time in WWE and was part of the Raw Underground era. He also worked with Apollo Crews as Commander Azeez in the company, and was released last year.