Dakota Kai Gives Statement After WWE Release, Says She’s Not Done

As previously reported, Dakota Kai was among the talents released by WWE yesterday, including Braun Strowman, Cora Jade and fourteen others. In a post on Twitter, Kai issued a statement on her release and said she’s not done in wrestling yet.

She wrote: “Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it’s from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. That’s the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time but just know… we are far from done. I’ve BEEN ready. Let’s go.”