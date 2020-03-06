Dalton Castle Added To ROH Pure Title Tournament

Ring of Honor has announced that Dalton Castle is the latest name to join the ROH Pure Championship tournament. It begins on April 10 at Pure Excellence in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament also features Doug Williams, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Rocky Romero, Mark Haskins, Slex, Tracy Williams, Marty Scurll, Fred Yehi, Yuji Nagata and Joe Hendry. Here’s a press release:

ROH PURE TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: DALTON CASTLE

The tournament to crown the first Ring of Honor Pure Champion since 2006 begins at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. Sixteen entrants representing at least six countries will battle to put their names alongside Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and other ROH forefathers who fought by the Pure Rules. The rules gave a distinct flavor to each Pure Rules match: closed-fist punches were illegal and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

Dalton Castle is the first former Ring of Honor World Champion to enter the tournament to crown a new Pure Champion and his offense is tailor-made for success in this tournament!

With a dazzling array of throws and suplexes, Castle’s disoriented opponents often rely on reaching for the ropes to escape counts and submissions. Under Pure Rules, Castle’s opponents will have nowhere to go the fourth time they go for the ropes!

Castle’s experience and pedigree puts him in the driver’s seat to become the first Pure Champion in over a decade! But after primarily competing as a tag team wrestler for the last six-plus months, is Castle’s body conditioned to jump back into the single’s ranks?

Join us live in Columbus or Pittsburgh, or streaming for HonorClub, to see history in the making at Pure Excellence!

ROH PRESENTS PURE EXCELLENCE

NIGHT ONE

FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020

BELL TIME: 7:30pm ET

EXPRESS LIVE!

COLUMBUS, OH

PURCHASE TICKETS

NIGHT TWO

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020

BELL TIME: 7:00pm ET

STAGE AE

PITTSBURGH, PA

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED TO COMPETE

DOUG WILLIAMS

JONATHAN GRESHAM

ALEX SHELLEY

ROCKY ROMERO

MARK HASKINS

SLEX

TRACY WILLIAMS

MARTY SCURLL

FRED YEHI

YUJI NAGATA

JOE HENDRY

DALTON CASTLE