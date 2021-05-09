Damian Priest on Idolizing Razor Ramon, Getting to Pick His Brain in NXT

– WWE has released a new clip from the latest episode of WWE Chronicle on Damian Priest. In the new clip, Priest discusses how inspired he was by WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (aka Scott Hall). Below are some highlights and the clip. WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest is now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Damian Priest on idolizing Razor Ramon: “Anybody who knows anything about me knows that one of my favorite parts of being Damian Priest is my swag, like the way I carry myself, the way I get to act. The way I get to just be cool, and I love giving that to people because I think they feed off of it, just like I fed off of Scott Hall. Whether he was Razor Ramon or Scott Hall, the guy oozed machismo. And that was always something I was a huge fan of. Whenever that guy was on the screen, I was glued. You know, from his walk, to his in-ring attitude, and then the smirk and then the smooth, chill vibe.”

On getting advice from Scott Hall in NXT: “Come full circle, it’s actually cool that my time that I spent in NXT, I was able to talk to him and kind of pick his brain. And also, ask him if it’d be cool to do a few things. One was, ‘Could I throw a tribute in some of my gear?’ And as you can see here [shows vest], here’s one of my favorite vests. I got the drips, and I got my slogan, the ‘Live forever,’ but in The Outsiders font. Of course, I was nervous when I asked Scott just permission for anything, whether it was some of the mannerisms or gear, or even moves. As most people know, I use a Razor’s Edge in my repertoire, which he was also cool enough to bless me with it.”

On asking Hall about his walk: “The one thing that was cool, I was like, ‘Hey, so, your walk.’ And he was like, ‘The surfer walk?’ And I was like, ‘Surfer walk? I didn’t even know that had a name. That’s so cool!’ I remember asking him why he did it, and he was like, ‘Originally, it’s because I don’t want people to touch me. So, I would walk in between them and make sure they couldn’t reach me.’ For me, I use a little bit of a different variation of it, so it’s the same idea of that cool swag while you’re moving, but for me, it’s not about not wanting people to touch me. If anything, I want all of their energy, so I open up a little bit more.”

