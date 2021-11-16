Damian Priest On ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ After WWE Releases, His No DQ Match With T-BAR

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Damian Priest discussed the recent WWE releases, his No DQ Match with T-Bar on Raw, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Damian Priest on the recent WWE releases: ‘It’s unfortunate, obviously. It is not just our business – it’s in any business, that’s just the way it goes. I’ve lost more jobs and more opportunities that I count. That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt. It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling. But then you come to the realisation – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”

On his No DQ Match with T-Bar on Raw: ‘I’ve known him for years and I know how hard he’s worked. He got to show off, I got to show off – we’ve both got battle scars to show off. My stomach is brutal! Not [fun] at all. The first shot he gave me, it was one of the worst pains I’ve ever felt, and when I saw the stick break I was so happy – “Thank God that’s over with! Getting some time on television to really do what we gotta do – he’s an awesome competitor, so I love that we got to do that together,’ he smiled. ‘[He’s] probably one of the most talented big men I’ve ever been in the ring with.’”