WWE News: Triple H Poses Backstage with Adam Cole, Latest Damien Priest Vignette

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– Here’s the latest vignette for Damien Priest, which aired during NXT TakeOver: XXV tonight. Priest is, of course, former ROH star Punishment Martinez.

– Triple H tweeted photos of him posing with the new NXT Champion Adam Cole, along with the Undisputed Era, following Cole’s big win at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

