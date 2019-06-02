wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Poses Backstage with Adam Cole, Latest Damien Priest Vignette
June 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s the latest vignette for Damien Priest, which aired during NXT TakeOver: XXV tonight. Priest is, of course, former ROH star Punishment Martinez.
– Triple H tweeted photos of him posing with the new NXT Champion Adam Cole, along with the Undisputed Era, following Cole’s big win at NXT TakeOver: XXV.
Beginning of a new era.
That’s undisputed. @AdamColePro #NXTTakeOver: XXV #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/GV3Ckwfyj7
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on How Roman Reigns Hated His Infamous ‘Suffering Succotash’ Promo in WWE, Addresses Fans Turning on Roman Reigns as the Top Guy
- Shane Helms on Jon Moxley’s Issues With WWE Creative Process: ‘Not Everyone Can Be Unscripted’
- Jon Moxley Recalls Trying to Get ‘Pooper Scooper’ Promo Changed, Not Noticing Roman Reigns Leukemia Reference Out of Exhaustion
- Bill Apter On How WWE Signaled That They Might Be Concerned About AEW, AEW’s Challenge In Growing Their Fanbase