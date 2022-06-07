wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Pins Becky Lynch In 24/7 Championship Match On WWE Raw
Dana Brooke got a big win on tonight’s Raw (albeit with Asuka’s help), retaining her newly-won WWE 24/7 Championship over Becky Lynch. Brooke won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa during a match where she was facing Lynch when Tozawa slid into the ring to escape the 24/7 chasers and got pinned to lose his title.
Lynch was livid that the match was interrupted and said that the only person who will win titles in her matches will be her, and the match was restarted. Asuka came out from the back, despite Lynch’s warning for no one to interfere, and ended up holding Lynch’s legs during a pin attempt to allow Brooke the victory.
Word of advice: Don't interrupt @BeckyLynchWWE during one of her matches. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yEBn47FxX0
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
Here comes @WWEAsuka!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GSTS79d5nB
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
DANA BROOKE JUST PINNED BECKY LYNCH!!!@DanaBrookeWWE retains the #247Championship thanks to some help from @WWEAsuka!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xkqNITCcnC
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
Thanks to some help from @WWEAsuka, @DanaBrookeWWE just pinned @BeckyLynchWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FW5XYaGZF5
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Decision To Book AEW Interim World Title Match Qualifier For NJPW Dominion
- Brandi Rhodes, Renee Paquette, Joey Janela & More React to Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match
- Paul Wight on How Much Brock Lesnar Intimidated People Backstage in WWE
- Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension