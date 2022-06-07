Dana Brooke Pins Becky Lynch In 24/7 Championship Match On WWE Raw

Dana Brooke got a big win on tonight’s Raw (albeit with Asuka’s help), retaining her newly-won WWE 24/7 Championship over Becky Lynch. Brooke won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa during a match where she was facing Lynch when Tozawa slid into the ring to escape the 24/7 chasers and got pinned to lose his title.

Lynch was livid that the match was interrupted and said that the only person who will win titles in her matches will be her, and the match was restarted. Asuka came out from the back, despite Lynch’s warning for no one to interfere, and ended up holding Lynch’s legs during a pin attempt to allow Brooke the victory.