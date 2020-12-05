wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Reveals She Got a Black Eye on Raw In New Pic

December 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dana Brooke Mia Yim Reckoning

Dana Brooke’s war with Reckoning didn’t leave her unscathed, as she ended up with a black eye that she showed off online. Brooke faced the RETRIBUTION member on Raw and proved victorious, though she posted to Twitter to reveal the shiner she got as you can see below.

Brooke wrote:

“@MiaYimyou wanna keep taking cheap shots.. & play dirty w/ ur #RETRIBUTION click- I can play dirty too!! Keep @AliWWE outta it or he will get slapped around AGAIN! @wwe #wwe #raw”

She continued a war of words with Reckoning (aka Mia Yim, of course) as well as T-BAR as you can see:

