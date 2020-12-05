Dana Brooke Reveals She Got a Black Eye on Raw In New Pic

Dana Brooke’s war with Reckoning didn’t leave her unscathed, as she ended up with a black eye that she showed off online. Brooke faced the RETRIBUTION member on Raw and proved victorious, though she posted to Twitter to reveal the shiner she got as you can see below.

Brooke wrote:

“@MiaYimyou wanna keep taking cheap shots.. & play dirty w/ ur #RETRIBUTION click- I can play dirty too!! Keep @AliWWE outta it or he will get slapped around AGAIN! @wwe #wwe #raw”

She continued a war of words with Reckoning (aka Mia Yim, of course) as well as T-BAR as you can see:

@MiaYim you wanna keep taking cheap shots.. & play dirty w/ ur #RETRIBUTION click- I can play dirty too!! Keep @AliWWE outta it or he will get slapped around AGAIN! @wwe #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/OSJCGYPOlq — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 3, 2020

Same shit – stay outta it — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 3, 2020

Ok grammar police – tooooo busy with ur kids virtual school I see 🙄… maybe try teaching instead .. better fit it seems — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 4, 2020

Better stop running your mouth before you have to wear that mask permanently from all the cheap shots comin your way! #sorrrynotsorry – I come on my own .. you need backup 🙄 https://t.co/c9dsISwiCd — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 3, 2020