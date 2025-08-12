Dana White Says PPV Isn’t Dead

Dana White spoke with the New York Post following the big announcement of UFC’s $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ that will see all of UFC’s numbered events and Fight Night cards move to Paramount+, seemingly ending UFC’s pay-per-view model. But White says PPV isn’t dead yet

“There’s no pay-per-view involved in this deal. Let’s say there’s a scenario –– I am involved in boxing, I am involved in slapping, I am involved in jiu-jitsu and I’m involved in the UFC –– What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-per-view is not dead.”

AEW continues to operate under the PPV model, with their big events remaining on PPV, though it remains to be seen what a future AEW media rights deal might hold.