wrestling / News
Dani Luna Signs A Deal With TNA Wrestling
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that independent wrestler Dani Luna has signed a deal with the company. She previously debuted for them in May against Jody Threat and wrestled Jordynne Grace at Turning Point. Luna was previously in WWE with the NXT UK brand, but was let go when that brand was shuttered.
Luna is the latest person to sign with TNA as the company prepares to rebrand next month. She joins Trent Seven and KUSHIDA as new signings, while Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers recently signed new deals.
BREAKING: @DaniLuna_pro has signed with TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/itGpV8rltE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Details On Mercedes Mone’s Asking Price, Reportedly More Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Deal
- Backstage Details on Ilja Dragunov’s Injury Angle on WWE NXT TV, NXT Officials Happy With Angle
- Updated Competitors For WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches
- TNA Reportedly Has Money Earmarked to Sign ‘A Big Free Agent’