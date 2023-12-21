Dani Luna Signs A Deal With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced that independent wrestler Dani Luna has signed a deal with the company. She previously debuted for them in May against Jody Threat and wrestled Jordynne Grace at Turning Point. Luna was previously in WWE with the NXT UK brand, but was let go when that brand was shuttered.

Luna is the latest person to sign with TNA as the company prepares to rebrand next month. She joins Trent Seven and KUSHIDA as new signings, while Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers recently signed new deals.