Daniel Bryan Responds to Warmup Critiques by Yuji Nagata and Shorty G, Asks Fans If They Want to See Shorty G Join Him and Drew Gulak
– Recently on Twitter, wrestling legend Yuji Nagata critiqued Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak’s warmup from last Friday on Smackdown. This led to an amusing exchange on Twitter between Nagata and Bryan. And then WWE Superstar Shorty G got in on it too.
Nagata initially wrote, “It’s not really good (laughs)!!” Bryan later responded, “Sorry Nagata-San! We’ll do better next time! #GetBetterEveryDay #CoachGulak #BryanGulakConnection.”
Later, Shorty G commented, “I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where’s the lat control? When you guys are truly ready, let me know.” Daniel Bryan then asked if people want to see a Bryan, Gulak and Shorty G Connection.
Daniel Bryan tweeted, “[Thinking emoji] Curious on people’s thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection?” You can view those tweets below.
あまり上手ではない差し合いだなぁ(笑)‼️ https://t.co/xUkLaBdlTG
— 永田裕志 (@nagata769) March 21, 2020
Practice makes perfect! pic.twitter.com/ojJh2fFTxb
— Danny (@dajosc11) March 21, 2020
Sorry Nagata-San! We’ll do better next time! #GetBetterEveryDay #CoachGulak #BryanGulakConnection https://t.co/e1pCONdnwa
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 21, 2020
🤔 Curious on people’s thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection? https://t.co/HMKjOMcI3P
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 22, 2020
