Rumor on Daniel Bryan’s Potential Opponents for Summerslam

– Cagesideseats.com has released a new rumor roundup today indicating rumors for Daniel Bryan’s possible program at Summerslam this year. According to the report, the plan is for WWE to start building for Daniel Bryan to face Kane or The Miz at Summerslam, which will start at Extreme Rules.

Per the report, Bryan’s opponent will be based on how WWE believes contract negotiations are going with the former WWE world champion. As previously reported, Bryan’s current contract is expected to expire on September 1.