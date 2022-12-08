wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Joins The Field For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
Daniel Garcia is the latest competitor to be added to the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday that Garcia will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, and Latigo.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Daniel Garcia is the fourteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Is Leaving AEW, Details Circumstances of His Exit
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham