– During WrestleMania Weekend, Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World fame announced on her Pod Meets World show that the Major Wrestling Figure line is releasing a Major Bendies figure of her for their Major Bendies line. It will be a Daniellehausen figure, featuring Fishel wearing some Danhausen-style face paint as Danhausen is her favorite wrestler. You can view a clip of Fishel revealing the figure on Pod Meets World below.

Major Wrestling Figures also announced, “We are so excited to include @daniellefishel in the #MajorBendies line. Thank you to her and the @podmeetsworldshow crew for hanging out for @MajorWFPod’s live event to celebrate her upcoming figure coming to CollectMajor.com! #CollectMajor #ScratchThatFigureItch”

Boy Meets World stars Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle were all in Las Vegas for WrestleMania Weekend for some live editions of their Pod Meets World show.