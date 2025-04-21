wrestling / News
Danielle Fishel Receiving ‘Daniellehausen’ Figure From Major Wrestling Figures’ Major Bendies Line
– During WrestleMania Weekend, Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World fame announced on her Pod Meets World show that the Major Wrestling Figure line is releasing a Major Bendies figure of her for their Major Bendies line. It will be a Daniellehausen figure, featuring Fishel wearing some Danhausen-style face paint as Danhausen is her favorite wrestler. You can view a clip of Fishel revealing the figure on Pod Meets World below.
Major Wrestling Figures also announced, “We are so excited to include @daniellefishel in the #MajorBendies line. Thank you to her and the @podmeetsworldshow crew for hanging out for @MajorWFPod’s live event to celebrate her upcoming figure coming to CollectMajor.com! #CollectMajor #ScratchThatFigureItch”
Boy Meets World stars Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle were all in Las Vegas for WrestleMania Weekend for some live editions of their Pod Meets World show.
