Danny Limelight Reveals How Aron Stevens Helped Develop His Character

– Speaking to Jon Alba for One-on-One for Ad Free Shows, Danny Limelight discussed the advice and mentoring he received from Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow), who helped teach him how to become the character he wanted to portray in wrestling. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mixing being a father. I was mixing being a Marine, then trying to be Danny Rivera on TV. So it was just a lot for me to handle at the time. Then in 2020, Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, he kind of sat me down and was like, ‘you can do all this shit. You can do all the things, you can fly, you can grapple, you know, you’ve got all of that. This is what’s going to take you to the next level.’ He’s like, ‘you can be Danny Limelight, but we want you to be this Puerto Rican street kid, from New York, from your upbringing. Just go back to your roots’ is the word he said. ‘Go back to your roots.’ And I said ‘huh, I remember my roots.’ I never forget where I came from. So I was like, ‘alright, I’ll do this.’ And I think that’s when I made that decision to just be Danny Limelight, who I am, Puerto Rican kid from New York City, that’s when I started having the better matches of my career.”

Limelight will be in action tonight’s MLW War Chamber event. He teams with Slice Boogie against Los Parks in a Philly Street Fight for the MLW Tag Team titles.