MLW War Chamber Control Center, Final Lineup

– MLW holds its War Chamber event later tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the final MLW War Chamber lineup and the Control Center preview below:

* WAR CHAMBER MATCH: Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? & ???

vs. CONTRA UNIT

* Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

* Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks vs. 5150

* OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS: TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

* LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

* nZo vs. Matt Cross

* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

* Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!: Aramis vs. Arez

* Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

* OPERA CUP FINALS: Warhorse vs. KC Navarro

* The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

* Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Davey Richards, King Muertes, Cesar Duran, Alicia Atout. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!