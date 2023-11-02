Dante Chen vs. Oro Mensah Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s NXT Level Up. Dante Chen vs. Oro Mensah will headline tomorrow’s broadcast. Here’s the lineup and preview:

* Dante Chen vs. Oro Mensah

* Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz

* Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill

NXT Level Up preview: Chen and Mensah primed for highly anticipated clash

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Oro Mensah throwing down in the main event, Ivy Nile clashing with Valentina Feroz, and Myles Borne taking on Trey Bearhill.

The Gatekeeper of NXT had a difficult time getting on the same page as Boa for their recent tag team match against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and he’ll once again go it alone in a highly anticipated battle with Mensah.

Forming The Meta-Four alongside Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend is paying dividends for Mensah, who has been victorious in his last four matches on WWE’s newest brand, but Chen arguably represents his greatest challenge during his winning streak.

The most dominant competitor in NXT Level Up history, Nile looks to steamroll another opponent when she takes on Feroz, whom The Pitbull of Diamond Mine has defeated three times without suffering a loss.

Can Feroz come up with a game plan to finally take down her deadly opponent?

Plus, after losing to Borne in his first and only WWE match, Bearhill tries to strike back against the young Superstar, who has since joined forces with Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp and Charlie Dempsey.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!