wrestling / News
Darby Allin Gives A Storyline Update On His Shoulder, Says He’ll Be At AEW Dynamite Next Week
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
As reported yesterday, Darby Allin was said to be “doing good” after getting thrown down a flight of stairs on AEW Dynamite. While Allin may be okay, he’s still selling the injury on social media. He’s set to defend the TNT title against Miro on next week’s episode.
He wrote: “Long story short my shoulder is fucked but If I got till Wednesday to get my s–t together I’ll do just that.”
Long story short my shoulder is fucked but If I got till Wednesday to get my shit together I’ll do just that. pic.twitter.com/sA40OAu3c8
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: No Major Injuries From AEW Blood and Guts Last Night, Darby Allin Reportedly OK After Stairs Bump
- Backstage Notes on Darby Allin Segment From AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
- Atsushi Onita Starting New Explosion Deathmatch Wrestling Promotion, Press Conference Online
- Bully Ray Calls Out AEW For Disrespecting Impact World Title