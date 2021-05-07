wrestling / News

Darby Allin Gives A Storyline Update On His Shoulder, Says He’ll Be At AEW Dynamite Next Week

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite

As reported yesterday, Darby Allin was said to be “doing good” after getting thrown down a flight of stairs on AEW Dynamite. While Allin may be okay, he’s still selling the injury on social media. He’s set to defend the TNT title against Miro on next week’s episode.

He wrote: “Long story short my shoulder is fucked but If I got till Wednesday to get my s–t together I’ll do just that.

