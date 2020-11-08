wrestling / News
Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear, Cody Announced As ‘Cody Rhodes’ (Pics, Video)
In their fourth meeting, Darby Allin finally defeated Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear, winning the TNT Championship in the process. After several big moves, including an avalanche Cross Rhodes and a Coffin Drop, it was a pinfall reversal sequence that Darby got the better of to win. After the match, Cody showed respect to his opponent, but they were interrupted and attacked by Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, led by Taz. When they tried to break the arm of Darby, Will Hobbs saved him.
In a related note, Cody was announced as ‘Cody Rhodes’ during the ring introductions.
