Join 411’s Live AEW Full Gear Coverage

Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Full Gear. I’m Robert Winfree, I’ll be playing face in peril for the pre-show before Tony gets the hot tag for the main card. Full Gear has a few things for it going into the event, most notably the well surprisingly well built feud between champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. For what could have been just a place holder kind of feud this has turned into something really good, to the shock of no one who’s watched Kingston’s indy career. I’m pulling for Kingston personally.

Our kick-off match will be an NWA Women’s title bout, good on Deeb for climbing that particular mountain as it feels like she’s been around forever.

We’re late on the start, the broadcast should be going but isn’t. OK, now the pre-show video is just gone. I’m gonna head over and check the red carpet thing, see if that will swap over. OK, there we go, now it’s up.

We open with a video talking about the “friendship” between MFJ and Chris Jericho. There’s some differing opinions from guys like Taz and Excalibur about whether MJF needs or would benefit from the Inner Circle. Fairly well put together package.

Arn Anderson on a video now, putting over the existence of AEW, what it means to professional wrestling, and putting over Cody pretty hard. That dovetails into talking about Darby Allin and how different he is, and sets up the issue between Cody and Allin.

Video package for Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Vicky Guerrero. Much shorter and more generic there.

Now the tournament finals between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. That’s been a pretty good long term slow burn story between those two.

FTR and the Young Bucks package next. Mostly just trying to reiterate the stipulation they’ve added, if the Bucks lose they wont challenge for the belts again. Pretty sure that’s been done before.

Kingston talking now, about where his love of wrestling comes from to kick off the video package for him and Moxley. Moxley notes how Kingston has thrown away 18 years of respect to get to this spot. Mox feels the difference between him and Kingston is responsibility, Moxley will take responsibility for all his shortcomings while Kingston makes excuses. Talking about the I Quit stipulation, and how it helps tell their story. Moxley objects to being made to feel guilty for his success, while Kingston feels Moxley forgot a lot of people along the way, a lot of whom aren’t here anymore. This is tremendous, great use of indy footage to help sell the point.

That brings us to the arena, where a group of fans are. Excalibur and Tony Schiovane are hosting this. They run down the upcoming card for us. Oh, we’re replaying parts of the video packages that just aired now. OK.

MJF promo now, he says he’s not soft and that this is the most important match of his life. Despite wrestling Moxley for the worlds title, he feels this is bigger because the kind of access and stroke that the Inner Circle would lend him will inevitably lead to his title reign. The interviewer tries to ask Wardlow about how he’ll fit in the IC, MJF answers for him. Next asked about how many of the IC members don’t want him there he says that’s fine because most people don’t like him. Because catchphrase.

That leads to our match.

Pre-Show Match – NWA Women’s Title Match: (c) Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay

