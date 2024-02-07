Darius Martin On How Top Flight Got Signed To AEW

Darius Martin recently looked back at Top Flight’s getting signed to AEW. The team has been a part of AEW since October of 2020, and they were guests on Talk is Jericho recently where Martin talked about how an email he wrote to the EVPs managed to land them a job. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On emailing the EVPs: “It was just kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in what AEW is doing, and I’m a really big fan of how you guys are being an alternative and everything, and we’d love to be a part of it.’ So I sent a little highlight video, and [Matt Jackson] got back to me, which blew my mind, and said he was interested. He brought us down, and we worked Stu and Uno in our first match. We did a couple of Darks and then we ended up doing The Bucks match on TV, that was our first match on TV. We got signed after that.”

On finding out after the match that they got signed: “We just thought we were called back just to not be in the shot as TH2 was coming in and making their entrance. But we actually ended up coming back, and CD was right there, Christopher Daniels, and right there he told us that we were getting signed, and we were also running out after the match.”