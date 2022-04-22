Darius Martin Reportedly Out With Another Injury

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin once again did not team with his brother Darius, who recently returned from an injury. This led to questions about Darius’ whereabouts and unfortunately the news isn’t good.

Fightful reports that Darius is currently out with a leg injury, which he suffered ‘fairly recently’. It’s unknown how long he will be out, but it is expected to be a “lengthy period” once again. He will be replaced on the Warrior Wrestling event he was booked for this weekend.

Darius returned to AEW on the March 2 Dynamite and appeared again on AEW Dark with Dante and the Hardys, but hasn’t wrestled since. He had been out of action for over a year with a torn ACL. He worked a total of 11 matches before he was sidelined again.