Various News: Dark Side Creators Reveal Earl Hebner Feared They Were Assassins, Synopsis for Tonight’s Young Rock

– VICE TV’s companion series Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential kicks off tonight with a look at the season one Montreal Screwjob episode. A new preview for tonight’s episode with a story about the referee for the infamous match, Earl Hebner, is now available and can be viewed below.

In the new clip, host Conrad Thompson speaks with Dark Side creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, who reveal that Earl Hebner was worried that they were Canadian assassins who came to take revenge over the events at WWF Survivor Series 1997. This was when they had initially reached out to Hebner, and Hebner actually texted his wife once he realized he was safe. The show airs tonight at 9:00 PM EST on VICE TV.

– Young Rock returns with episode 1.04 later tonight on NBC. Here’s the synopsis for tonight’s episode:

“Miami, 1990: Dwayne looks to crack the starting lineup as a freshman for the famed Miami Hurricanes football team and attract the attention of players, coaches and celebrities; however, an unexpected incident sends his season and life into turmoil.”