Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Likely To Be Broken Into Two Parts

As we previously reported, the third season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is set to premiere on May 6 at 9 PM ET. The season will have fourteen episodes but only six were announced in the trailer.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the season will likely be broken up into two parts. The first six episodes will air through May and June, with the second half happening later in the year. The first half will feature episodes on Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and the Smith family (Jake Roberts, Rockin Robin Smith and Sam Houston) and Dynamite Kid. The Brian Pillman episode will be two hours, which suggests it will have two parts like the Chris Benoit episode. That would actually make it seven episodes if that’s the case.

It was previously noted that there would also be episodes on Chris Kanyon, XPW, FMW and Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam. Presumably, those episodes, along with the remaining three or four, will air in the second half.