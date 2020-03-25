Dark Side of the Ring Season Two Premiere Doubles Season One Rating Average, Viewership Up Big

VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring had a huge premiere by the network’s standards, with the rating almost doubling the season one average. Last night’s Chris Benoit two-part episode brought in a 0.14 rating with 320,000 viewers, up 42% and 75% respectively from the season one finale’s 0.08 demo rating and 225,000 viewers back in May of 2019.

The numbers were by far the best for the show, which started off last April with a 0.06 demo rating and 154,000 viewers and continually picked up steam throughout the season. The Benoit episode’s rating was a 94% improvement on the average season one demo rating of 0.072, while the audience was up 59% from the season one average of 202,000. Suffice it to say, these are numbers VICE will be ecstatic about.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #80 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Curse of Oak Island topped the cable ratings with a 0.7 demo rating and 3.529 million viewers.