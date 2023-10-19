wrestling / News
Date & Location Official For ROH Final Battle 2023
October 19, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has announced the date and location for ROH Final Battle 2023. The company has listed the final ROH PPV of the year for December 15th in Garland, Texas.
The write-up for the show reads:
EVENT DETAILS
Ring of Honor comes to Garland, TX with one of the hottest events of the year, ROH: Final Battle. Featuring world-class talent in electrifying bouts, Final Battle storms into the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday, December 15, at 6:30pm CT.
Tickets for this event go on sale October 27th!
ROH FINAL BATTLE 2023
Curtis Culwell Center
Garland, TX
December 15th, 2023
Bell time: 6:30pm ET