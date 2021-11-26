Dave Prazak Set To Be Inducted Into The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Dave Prazak is officially set to be inducted as part of the inaugural class for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. Game Changer Wrestling took to Twitter to announce Prazak’s induction, which will take place on January 22 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Prazak, who has served in a variety of roles throughout his wrestling career, joined MLW back in July to help launch the company’s revamped women’s division.

He joins Jerry Lynn, Homicide, and Ruckus in the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class.

GCW will hold its The Wrld on GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January, the event officially sold out.