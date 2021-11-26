wrestling / News

GCW Officially Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut

November 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that their event The Wrld on GCW has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom. The company will be making its debut in the New York City venue on January 23 at 8 PM ET. GCW wrote in a statement:

H I S T O R Y

#TheWrldOnGCW is officially:

*SOLD OUT*

The biggest crowd to ever witness wrestling in the Hammerstein Ballroom awaits.

Long. Live. GCW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading