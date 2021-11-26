wrestling / News
GCW Officially Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that their event The Wrld on GCW has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom. The company will be making its debut in the New York City venue on January 23 at 8 PM ET. GCW wrote in a statement:
“H I S T O R Y
#TheWrldOnGCW is officially:
*SOLD OUT*
The biggest crowd to ever witness wrestling in the Hammerstein Ballroom awaits.
Long. Live. GCW.”
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 26, 2021
