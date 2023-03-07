Davey Boy Smith Jr. Recalls Helping Batista Train For MMA Fight

Davey Boy Smith Jr. assisted Batista in training for his MMA fight in 2012, and Smith recently talked about the experience. Batista competed at CES 13 on October 6th, 2012, beating Vince Lucero in what would be his sole professional MMA fight. Smith spoke with Fightful for a new interview and looked back at helping the WWE alum and actor train for the bout.

“I helped Dave train for his MMA debut,” he said. “It’s funny, just a coincidence, he was running his debut and his first fight I was flying to New Japan for my return trip. We were on the plane and while the flight was happening, Low-Ki and I were on the same flight and we had to wait until we landed to check the results. We saw Dave won, which was great.”

Smith recalled, “It was a fun fight camp. Myself, Dave, God rest his soul [Stephan Bonnar]—yeah, that’s really too bad—[Eric Albarracin], [Justin McCully]. It was a lot of fun. Glad to be a part of that as well. Dave’s always been a great guy and the type of person that’d give you the shirt off his back. Very giving and nice guy and great training partner.”

Smith is now in MLW, where he is teamed up with the Billington Bulldogs in a feud with Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club. The Bulldogs take on Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas on tonight’s episode of MLW Underground.