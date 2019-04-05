wrestling / News
Davey Boy Smith Jr Takes Shots At NJPW Over Recent Booking
In a series of posts on Twitter, Davey Boy Smith Jr expressed his unhappiness with the way he’s been booked in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He praised his recent match at GCW’s Bloodsport yesterday. He noted it much better than the “absolute crap” some “overseas companies” had put him in lately. This comes a month after he had similar praise for Real Japan Pro Wrestling (for their Dynamite Kid tribute show). Days before that, he competed in the first round for the New Japan Cup against Toru Yano, which focused more on comedy. He continued to work the tour but vented on social media.
He wrote:
It was a great game and memorial tonight for Dynamite Kid for Real Japan Pro Wrestling. Nice to be involved in an athletic, competitive, physical contest for once in Japan! I won with a Tombstone Piledriver followed by Diving Headbutt! Dynamite Kid Style! 🇯🇵🇬🇧🤼♀️🐶💪 pic.twitter.com/18WBDayAll
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) March 15, 2019
The ones I’m booked in, nope.
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) March 15, 2019
Thanks to @GCWrestling_ for having me on Bloodsport tonight. I’m glad I got to show the fans what I think is my true style 🤛 and I’m not going to bite my tongue on this one, a much better showing than the absolute crap I’ve been put in by overseas companies lately 🥊🥋🤼♀️🤛😉 pic.twitter.com/XNFxT2gv59
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) April 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins: Brock Lesnar Is An ‘Industry Killer’ Who ‘Cares About No One But Himself’
- Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Gave Into Batista Because of the Photo He Shared on Instagram
- Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations