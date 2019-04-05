Davey Boy Smith Jr Takes Shots At NJPW Over Recent Booking

In a series of posts on Twitter, Davey Boy Smith Jr expressed his unhappiness with the way he’s been booked in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He praised his recent match at GCW’s Bloodsport yesterday. He noted it much better than the “absolute crap” some “overseas companies” had put him in lately. This comes a month after he had similar praise for Real Japan Pro Wrestling (for their Dynamite Kid tribute show). Days before that, he competed in the first round for the New Japan Cup against Toru Yano, which focused more on comedy. He continued to work the tour but vented on social media.

He wrote:

It was a great game and memorial tonight for Dynamite Kid for Real Japan Pro Wrestling. Nice to be involved in an athletic, competitive, physical contest for once in Japan! I won with a Tombstone Piledriver followed by Diving Headbutt! Dynamite Kid Style! 🇯🇵🇬🇧🤼‍♀️🐶💪 pic.twitter.com/18WBDayAll — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) March 15, 2019

The ones I’m booked in, nope. — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) March 15, 2019