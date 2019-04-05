wrestling / News

Davey Boy Smith Jr Takes Shots At NJPW Over Recent Booking

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith Jr hart dynasty

In a series of posts on Twitter, Davey Boy Smith Jr expressed his unhappiness with the way he’s been booked in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He praised his recent match at GCW’s Bloodsport yesterday. He noted it much better than the “absolute crap” some “overseas companies” had put him in lately. This comes a month after he had similar praise for Real Japan Pro Wrestling (for their Dynamite Kid tribute show). Days before that, he competed in the first round for the New Japan Cup against Toru Yano, which focused more on comedy. He continued to work the tour but vented on social media.

He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Davey Boy Smith Jr, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading