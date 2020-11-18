wrestling / News

Davey Richards Explains Why He Stopped Wrestling, Says Missed Events Are Entirely On Him

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Davey Richards

Davey Richards’ wrestling career effectively came to an end in 2017, and the former American Wolves member explained why in a series of tweets today. Richards was part of the popular independent tag team along with Eddie Edwards and was considered one of the top independent talents at the time, but after he suffered a knee injury that put him on the shelf him for a year in 2017, his career essentially came to a close. He took all of 2018 off in order to complete his studies and promised he would return full-time in 2019, but that didn’t happen and he caught flack for canceling an Alpha-1 appearance in February of 2019. He has not competed in the ring since.

In the tweets, Richards discussed how the doctor in Impact where he was working in 2017 said that he “had the knee of a 70 [year-old]” and that he went through several treatments including the knee surgery that put him on the shelf for a year. He said that surgery didn’t help him and that led to him canceling shows, along to two more surgeries. He goes on to say that after he realized he needed a total knee replacement, Nanoknee promised to fix his issues. It worked and he says he’s been getting back a bit by bit every day until now he’s at a point where “I realized I can not only do everything I used to, I can do it better.”

Richards continued:

“To every snow I missed and every fan I let down – I am truly sorry, it is completely my fault. My ego would not let me admit that inside I was falling apart. I couldn’t admit to myself I couldn’t be the one thing I always identified myself as: wrestler.”

He concludes that he doesn’t know what will happen, but left it open that he might be able to wrestle again at some point down the line.

