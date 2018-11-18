David Arquette Says He’s Done With Death Matches After Nick Gage Brawl

– David Aruqtte says that his death match over the weekend against Nick Gage is his last. Arquette told TMZ that he is done with the gimmick match after his bloody battle with Gage at Game Changer Wrestling’s show.

Arquette told TMZ, “It’s definitely the last death match.” When asked about a rematch with Gage, Arquette said it wouldn’t happen, “unless it’s in UFC.”

Arquette said he hasn’t spoken with Gage since the match and was asked whether Gage thought he put up a ‘good fight,’ Arquette replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know how to really talk about it.”