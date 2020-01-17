David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt

David Benoit, Chris Benoit’s son, was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and spoke about Chris Benoit having CTE, if he ever saw a darker side to him, his final conversation with him, Highlights are below.

David also said that after attending AEW Double or Nothing and All Out, he attended a WWE live event in Edmonton wearing an AEW shirt. He said the reaction backstage was that Chris Jericho must have gotten him the shirt and had him wear it as a rib (David said he remains very close to Jericho) and said WWE ended up banning him from WWE events for several months over the incident until he was able to talk with a WWE attorney and smooth things over.

On his father, Chris Benoit, having CTE: “It wasn’t him, definitely wasn’t him. He would never do that, bro, I know he wouldn’t. I think something terribly went wrong. The doctor said he had CTE. That’s what, at the beginning, gave me somewhat closure. It just made my life a little easier than having to think about it. He had CTE and I don’t think it was him.”

On if he ever saw signs that his father had another side to him: “No, I didn’t see him that much though. I would see him in the summertime for like four weeks, and then Christmas time for like two weeks, and then obviously for WrestleMania, but other than that, didn’t get to see him that much.”

On his last conversation with his father (a phone conversation): “We were just laughing and getting ready to make plans for the summer. I got to say I love you one last time to him and that was the last time.”

On the conspiracy theories surrounding the Chris Benoit case: “The conspiracy theories, just a joke. A joke. Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything. We looked into that. Yeah, we had the police look into him.”

On wanting WWE to remember his father: “I would like WWE to remember him, at least for the good times. I want him in the Hall of Fame.”

On what he thinks his father would be doing today if he was still around: “Probably working for AEW or WWE. He got offered a producer job [by WWE], actually, 2006.”

