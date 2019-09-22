David Benoit Says He Wants to Join AEW

– David Benoit is looking at AEW for his future home in the wrestling industry. David, who is the son of Chris Beniot, appeared on the Pro and Bro Wrestling Podcast alongside the former Darren Young, Fred Rosser. When asked about his future in the business, Benoit said that he wants to join the Tony Khan-run promotion.

“I want to go to AEW, 100%,” he said. “I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. Take care of them.”

Benoit also said (per Pro Wrestling Sheet that he’s been doing some stuff with AEW talent, noting, “I’m just messing around in the ring right now with a couple of guys from AEW.”

