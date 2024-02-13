David Finlay Says Bullet Club War Dogs Run NJPW Now, Says Nic Nemeth Is Next

David Finlay made a big statement after the Bullet Club War Dogs beat United Empire at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. Finley and his stablemates defeated the UE at Sunday’s show in Ospreay’s final match under his NJPW contract. In comments made after the match, Finley said that his group runs NJPW and that he’d be setting his sights on Nic Nemeth.

“I think the only thing left to say is War Dogs absolutely run this s**t,” Finlay said (per Fightful). “Do you see the lengths we will go to to take over this entire industry? Eight, nine, ten days’ time, Nic Nemeth, you, my friend, are next.”

Finley also posted to Twitter to comment in the win, writing:

64 minutes in a cage and I walked out as victor. I’ve won the war. Ospreay is gone. War Dogs run New Japan. All is right in the world. You’re welcome. – The Goat Slayer. #bcwardogs #njpw #njnbg #md4r”