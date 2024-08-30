David Finlay Explains Why He’s Not Bothered By Splinter Bullet Club Groups

David Finlay isn’t bothered by the various splinter factions of the Bullet Club, though he knows there’s only one group that matters. Finlay leads the Bullet Club War Dogs in NJPW while other groups like the Bang Bang Gang in AEW and House of Torture are floating around, and he spoke about the other groups in an interview with Fightful. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On the splinter groups: “Alright, well, when I took over I pretty much excommunicated all other groups. So in New Japan, we’ve also got House of Torture. None of us get along, none of us like each other, they don’t represent anything that we represent. Besides maybe bending the rules here and there. You got Bang Bang Gang, are they even still Bullet Club? I don’t really care what goes on there. Alright, well, cool. I’m the leader so all those royalties come to me anyways. So if you want to fly my flag, go for it. But in my eyes war dogs is the only group that matters. If you’re not my dog for real, you’re not my dog at all.”

On jumping people to kick them out of the group: “Here’s the thing, they didn’t even whip Jay [White]’s ass on the way out. I had to do that myself before I even joined the group. I felt Bullet Club went soft and I fixed that.”